Could Joey Bosa Fall to the Buccaneers?

Most draft analysts seem to agree when it comes to the Buccaneers' No. 9 pick – the team will be likely be looking at a defensive end or a cornerback. In the Bucs' latest mock draft roundup, just one analyst has the Buccaneers selecting a player at a different position.
There have been a few names commonly linked to the Buccaneers thus far, mainly cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and defensive ends Noah Spence, Shaq Lawson and DeForest Buckner. But when NFL.com updated their mock drafts this past week, a new name appeared for the Buccaneers at No. 9 – Joey Bosa.
NFL.com polls five writers in their mock drafts each week, with Lance Zierlein predicting the Bucs would draft Bosa.
"Bosa might not fall this far," Zierlein wrote, "but then again, he might. If Bosa falls to this spot, it would be extremely surprising to see Tampa pass on this area of need."
Bosa, who played collegiately at Ohio State, had been thought of as a potential No. 1 overall pick earlier this offseason, and for good reason. He recorded 26 sacks in three seasons with the Buckeyes, including 13.5 during the 2014 season. This past year, he batted down four passes while intercepting one more.
If the Bucs were intending to draft a corner or defensive end, the scenario where Bosa falls to No. 9 isn't too far-fetched. Buckner has been a riser on several draft boards and could be gone by No. 9, leaving Bosa, Lawson and Kevin Dodd competing to be the second pass-rusher taken.
Bosa will take the field on March 11th for his Pro Day, which will potentially be his last workout in front of coaches and scouts before the Draft in April.