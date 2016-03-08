Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could Joey Bosa Fall to the Buccaneers?

The former Ohio State standout has been projected to be drafted by the Bucs at No. 9.

Mar 08, 2016 at 03:23 AM

Most draft analysts seem to agree when it comes to the Buccaneers' No. 9 pick – the team will be likely be looking at a defensive end or a cornerback. In the Bucs' latest mock draft roundup, just one analyst has the Buccaneers selecting a player at a different position.

READ: MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP, 4.0

There have been a few names commonly linked to the Buccaneers thus far, mainly cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and defensive ends Noah Spence, Shaq Lawson and DeForest Buckner. But when NFL.com updated their mock drafts this past week, a new name appeared for the Buccaneers at No. 9 – Joey Bosa.

NFL.com polls five writers in their mock drafts each week, with Lance Zierlein predicting the Bucs would draft Bosa.

"Bosa might not fall this far," Zierlein wrote, "but then again, he might. If Bosa falls to this spot, it would be extremely surprising to see Tampa pass on this area of need."

Bosa, who played collegiately at Ohio State, had been thought of as a potential No. 1 overall pick earlier this offseason, and for good reason. He recorded 26 sacks in three seasons with the Buckeyes, including 13.5 during the 2014 season. This past year, he batted down four passes while intercepting one more.

PHOTOS: BOSA AT THE NFL COMBINE

If the Bucs were intending to draft a corner or defensive end, the scenario where Bosa falls to No. 9 isn't too far-fetched. Buckner has been a riser on several draft boards and could be gone by No. 9, leaving Bosa, Lawson and Kevin Dodd competing to be the second pass-rusher taken.

Bosa will take the field on March 11th for his Pro Day, which will potentially be his last workout in front of coaches and scouts before the Draft in April. For more of NFL.com's mock drafts, click **HERE**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 
news

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more
news

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
news

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Stopping Panthers Run Game, Ready for Division Rivalry | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles gave an update on injuries and discussed key matchups ahead of the game on Sunday.

GiGi's Playhouse is the 'Greatest Blessing' for Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins

Defensive Back Dee Delaney and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins discuss GiGi's Playhouse, what it means to them & their family, and why it was important to represent the cause for "My Cause, My Cleats."

In Case You Missed It: December 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

Continuing the Run Game vs. Carolina, Baker Mayfield's 'Toughness' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their aspects on the running back game vs. Colts, QB Baker Mayfield's toughness on and off the field and key matchups ahead of game vs. Panthers.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Panthers vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Panthers vs. Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Dave Canales Calls Mike Evans a 'First-Ballot Hall of Famer' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. OC Canales discussed the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, TE Payne Durham's effort on the field and continuing to build off of RB Rachaad White's 100-yard rushing performance last week.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 30

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/30/2023

Calijah Kancey Reacts to Being Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. DL Kancey discussed how his teammates have helped him succeed and how he plans to continue to grow.

Payne Durham on His Development, 'Make Plays When I Can' | Press Conference

Tight End Payne Durham spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. TE discussed his SportsCenter Top Ten catch vs. the Colts and the makeup of QB Baker Mayfield.

Larry Foote on What Calijah Kancey Brings to the Team | Press Conference

Passing Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. Foote discussed rookie LB SirVocea Dennis' play, CB Carlton Davis' interception vs. the Colts, and staying focused on getting back in the win column.
Advertising