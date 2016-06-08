Could New System Revitalize Verner?

Throughout those practices, and working against two standouts in their own right in Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, Verner has looked sharp. In the three OTAs open to the media, he's gotten his hands on a few passes and has been with the ones each day. His responsibilities have surely changed with the new system, and he seems to be comfortable very early in the learning process.

While Verner has been a first-teamer through the spring, it will be interesting to see whether or not rookie Vernon Hargreaves' progress changes his standing. Head coach Dirk Koetter has spoken about using Hargreaves in the slot, but the Bucs have been giving him looks on the outside, too.