Could These Rookies Break Records?

As a fifth-round pick and a defensive tackle, Dotson came out of nowhere to claim the Bucs' record, and though he would continue on to have a very good NFL career in Tampa and Green Bay, he would never surpass six sacks in a season again. In 1992, he racked up six of his 10 sacks in his first four NFL games, which was remarkable but proved unsustainable.

Spence has been described by many as the "best pure pass-rusher" available in this year's draft, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers are going to ask him to do. They are likely to move him around the front, occasionally standing up, in an effort to create rush lanes for him. If the Bucs' 2016 offseason additions of Spence and former Giant Robert Ayers work out, opponents will be forced to hit Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy with fewer double teams, giving him a chance to get over the 10-sack hump he has gotten so close to for three years running. It's McCoy who is the best bet to crack 10 for the Buccaneers this year, and predicting two double-digit sack artists in the same season when the Bucs haven't had a single one since 2005 would be a little aggressive.