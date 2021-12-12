Countdown to Kickoff: Bills-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

﻿Jamel Dean﻿. When Carlton Davis returned to action in Week 13 the Buccaneers went back to the cornerback combination with which they opened the season, with Davis and Dean on the outside positions and Sean Murphy-Bunting in the slot. As was the case in Week One, that combination didn't even make it through one entire game, as Dean was sidelined in the second half by a concussion. However, the team was hopeful that Dean would clear that protocol on Friday and be able to play against the Bills. Assuming he does, he'll be part of the effort to slow down Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who leads his team with 71 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns. Diggs has always been a big-play producer and he gets a lot of work done on the boundaries. Since the start of 2020, Diggs has racked up 1,200 yards on catches outside the numbers, second most in the NFL in that span. Dean has also worked the outer part of the field well in 2021 and he is tied for the team lead with eight passes defensed. Buffalo QB Josh Allen has a powerful arm and can easily sling it deep, even while on the move, but Dean has the speed to keep up if the Bills try to hit big plays downfield with Diggs or any other pass-catchers who work down the left sideline.

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿. When Gronkowski is in the lineup, he's almost always one of the most entertaining players on the field, whether he's loping down the seams and through the secondary or grabbing back-corner throws over smaller defenders in the end zone. He's done a lot of that this season; not counting a Week Eight game in which he left after just six snaps, Gronkowski has played in six games and he's had two touchdowns in three of them. His connection with Tom Brady, honed over many, many, many games together, manifests itself with subtle alterations at the line that lead to big plays, like his second touchdown in Atlanta last Sunday. On Thursday, Brady called Gronkowski the greatest tight end of all time and said that his long-time teammate is still catching, running and blocking as well as he ever has. The Buccaneers have succeeded against defenses scheming to take away big shots downfield by having Tom Brady get rid of the ball quickly and distribute it to a wide variety of weapons, and that approach has worked particularly well since the return of Gronkowski in Week 12. The big tight end's ability to work the middle of the field gives Brady another ready option when facing two-safety shells trying to keep a lid on the outside passes.

﻿Anthony Nelson﻿. Earlier this week, Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Nelson (and fellow reserve OLB Cam Gill) has been earning more playing time with his improved performances. Actually, that seems to be already happening, as Nelson's 21 defensive snaps in Atlanta were his second most in any game this season and had him on the field for 30% of the action. In his last four games, Nelson has recorded 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits, with at least one QB hit in each of those outings. The Buccaneers have a talented veteran duo at outside linebacker in Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul but are trying to keep those older players fresh by bringing down their snap count a little bit. Nelson is helping in that effort by taking a larger chunk of playing time without the pass rush suffering when he's on the field. Nelson's quarterback pressure rate on his pass rushes, as compiled by NFL Next Gen Stats, is a very healthy 14.3%, and he showed what he can do against the Giants in Week 11 with three pressures on just 11 pass rushes. Nelson didn't have more than one QB pressure in any of the Bucs' first nine game but has recorded multiple pressures in each of the last three contests.

﻿Chris Godwin﻿. What will Godwin do as an encore to his record-breaking performance in Atlanta last Sunday? It could be just about anything. Since the start of last year, Godwin has more than 150 receiving yards on nine different types of routes (hitch, post, go, etc.), and he also goes in motion more than any other player on the Bucs' offense. In fact, he has the third-highest percentage of plays in which he shifts or is in motion (23%) of all NFL receivers since 2020, and on those plays he has an NFL-high 535 yards. Godwin caught 15 passes for 143 yards in Atlanta to set a new single-game record for the Bucs and a single-game high for any NFL player this year, and he did it both with quick screens and contested-ball catches downfield. Oh, and don't blink or he'll run the ball around the end on you for a quick third-down conversion; he has run the ball one time in each of the Bucs' last three games. Godwin is now up to 82 receptions on the season, which ranks sixth in the NFL and puts him on pace for 117 by season's end. Tampa Bay's single-season catch record is 106, set by Keyshawn Johnson back in 2001, and that remains the only 100-catch campaign in team history. So far.