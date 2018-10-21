Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Browns

3. Can Tampa Bay's beleaguered defense take a step forward against a rookie quarterback?

The Buccaneers struggles on defense have been particularly profound in terms of coverage, which has led to far more big plays than the team expects to surrender. Tampa Bay has allowed 57 passing plays of 20 or more yards, tied for third-most in the NFL, nine of which have gone for touchdowns.

While Buccaneer coaches and players believe those problems stem from their own correctable mistakes, it's also fair to note that the team has faced some prolific passing attacks led by star veteran passers. That includes the Saints' Drew Brees, the Falcons' Matt Ryan and the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, not to mention reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles of the Eagles. This week, Tampa Bay will face a rookie quarterback making just his fourth NFL start.

Baker Mayfield, the first-overall pick in this year's draft, has been impressive early but has put up numbers that reflect the typical up-and-down performance one expects from a rookie. On paper, at least, the Bucs' defense appears to have a matchup this week in which it could potentially cause some confusion for an inexperienced passer and perhaps create some turnovers and big plays. Unfortunately (for the Buccaneers at least), the story doesn't always play out as expected. The Buccaneers got a crack at Denver's Paxton Lynch in his first career game in 2016, for example, after knocking starter Trevor Siemian out early. Lynch finished with a passer rating of 94.1 and the Broncos won, 27-7.

Mayfield is likely to do far more than Lynch in his NFL career. Koetter is already impressed with what he's seen from Cleveland's new starter.

"The work that he's put on film – you can see why he was picked what he was picked," said the Bucs' coach. "This guy's going to be a really good quarterback in this league. He can spin it, he can move around, he makes good decisions, he gets the ball out on time, he's tough, he makes plays outside of the pocket, both as a thrower and as a runner. He's impressive so far."

Added Duffner, the new defensive coordinator tasked with helping the Bucs stop Mayfield: "I think that first of all I see a guy that's also energetic. He plays with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of confidence. As far as what we're going to have to do it comes back to again improving our skills in terms of fundamentals so that we can execute. Shoot, he's a pro football quarterback, NFL quarterback who's a first round pick. Wouldn't be there if he didn't have things pretty special about him. We certainly have a challenge with that in front of us."

4. Will the Bucs be able to win the turnover battle?

In their invigorating, 48-40, win in New Orleans to start the season, the Buccaneers gave everyone a first look at what is proving to be a very explosive offense. Tampa Bay built a 24-point lead and then held on as Drew Brees and the Saints came roaring back. Those two teams put up a combined 1,004 yards and scored five offensive touchdowns each, but what proved to be the difference in the end was Justin Evans' return of a fumble for a touchdown.

Tampa Bay broke even in the turnover battle in its Week Two win over Philadelphia, and then Justin Evans picked off a Ben Roethlisberger pass early in a Week Three Monday night game against the Steelers. That led to a touchdown and an early lead for Tampa Bay…and since then the Buccaneers have committed nine turnovers without taking the ball away once. Given that two of the team's three consecutive losses were decided by one score, it's fair to say that turnover differential is a leading reason the Bucs are 2-3 instead of 4-1.

In the comeback bid that fell short in Atlanta, the Buccaneers had two consecutive drives reach the red zone and they netted just three points out of them. One came up empty when Jameis Winston's attempted pass to Chris Godwin in the back of the end zone deflected off a defender's helmet and sailed high in the air for a very easy interception.

"Jameis will stand in that pocket and make all the throws," said Koetter. "He'll always do that. We're getting beat in the turnover game right now. Right now our defense isn't getting us very many turnovers, so that means we better not be turning it over. That's a team thing, but as far as the giveaway part of it, the quarterback touches it every play. His decision-making has to be pinpoint."

Given the Bucs' recent run, it is perhaps not the most encouraging note that Tampa Bay is about to play the team that leads the NFL in takeaways and is tied for the top spot in turnover differential. Cleveland ranks 28th in the league in overall defense, which is determined by yards allowed, but has created 16 turnovers and has a differential of +7. The Browns have a lot of young talent on their defense thanks to a glut of high draft picks in recent years, and they have an extremely aggressive coordinator in Gregg Williams. The pressure that Cleveland applies up front is a big part of why it has produced so many turnovers.

"They're a very good unit," said Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. "They play hard, [have] a lot of talent and it's going to be a physical game. They've got 95, Myles Garrett, and they've got some other guys that can get to the quarterback. I think if we just do our job and block those guys, give Jameis some time to throw the ball, we'll be fine."

Prior to the last three games, the Buccaneers' defense had actually been producing turnovers at a good clip, too. From the start of the 2016 season through the team's 2-0 start this year, the Bucs forced 59 turnovers, which ranked fourth in the NFL in that span.

"Going back to our New Orleans game, in really three of our games this year, that's really been it," said Koetter of the turnover battle. "Maybe more than that, but at least three off the top of my head. If you are in a high-scoring game, those possessions are going to matter a lot and Cleveland is doing a really good job of taking the ball away right now. Third-down defense and takeaways are their best things."

5. Can the Buccaneers gain an advantage on special teams this time?

In a game that went right down to the wire Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, special teams proved to be a winning edge for the Falcons in their 34-29 decision against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed the extra point on the Bucs' game-opening touchdown, which led to a subsequent two-point try that failed. In the final two minutes of the game, the Falcons made the extremely bold decision to let Matt Bryant try a 57-yard field goal with a two-point lead, risking giving the visitors excellent field position, and Bryant nailed it.

Overall, Catanzaro and punter Bryan Anger have done well for the Buccaneers this year. Catanzaro has made six of his seven field goal tries and has consistently blasted his kickoffs deep for touchbacks. Anger has a 42.5-yard gross and a 39.2-yard net and has placed five punts inside the 20 without suffering a touchback. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, opposing kickers have just done better.

Buccaneer opponents have better marks this year than the Bucs in gross punting (49.4 to 42.5), net punting (43.9 to 39.2) and kickoff return average (22.8 to 14.6). Neither Tampa Bay nor its opponents have done much on punt returns, though several long ones by DeSean Jackson have been nullified by penalties.

And yet, the Bucs could still have an advantage in that phase of the game if numbers hold for them and the Browns. Cleveland punter Britton Colquitt has a net average of just 36.2 yards, and the Browns have missed four of their 14 field goal tries. Browns opponents have outdone them in both halves of the return game, as opposing punt returners are averaging 12.4 yards per try and kickoff returners are getting 26.4 per attempt. That's compared to averages of 7.4 and 20.9 for Cleveland.