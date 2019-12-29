Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Falcons Part 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers conclude their 2019 season on Sunday with a rematch against the Atlanta Falcons, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Shaquil Barrett. Am I displaying a lack of creativity by including Barrett on this list for a third straight week? Maybe, but that's not going to stop me. In fact, I've moved him to the top of said list. The reason is simple enough: Barrett has one final chance to be the undisputed single-season king of sacks for the Buccaneers. He closed the gap on Warren Sapp's 2000 record of 16.5 with a rush of five sacks between Weeks 12 and 15, and then was shut out last weekend in Houston. No matter what happens in Week 17 against the Falcons, Barrett will have had a marvelous debut season in Tampa, will have at least a share of that coveted single-season record and will clearly be a priority for the franchise as free agency approaches. Until the final whistle on Sunday, it will be enjoyable to keep an eye on Barrett to see if he gets the sack he needs, and even after that to see if he can pad his lead for the next time someone chases the record. The last time Barrett faced the Falcons, at the beginning of his aforementioned hot streak, he had one of the Bucs' six sacks on Matt Ryan and also set a personal single-game best with five quarterback hits. Atlanta's offensive line is right in the middle of the league pack in sacks allowed per pass play but Ryan has tended to take them in bunches; he's had four different games this year in which he's been sacked five or more times.

Ronald Jones. It finally happened for Jones last Saturday against Houston: He broke out into the open field, made a couple nifty moves and busted out a killer stiff arm, all of it leading to a 49-yard run. Most importantly, when he looked back his teammates were also rushing down the field to join him, rather than glumly waiting back at the line of scrimmage where a yellow flag had been thrown. Jones had lost most of his longest runs this season to penalties but this one stood, and it was the longest one by any Buccaneer in more than four years. Jones would finish that game with 109 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, important production for an offense that suddenly finds itself without Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who had been combining for roughly 183 yards from scrimmage through the Bucs' first 13 games and who had also accounted for 17 touchdowns. Jones has had a breakout season relative to his lost rookie campaign but he's still looking for his first career 100-yard rushing game. That would be a fine way for him to finish his sophomore NFL campaign and it would also give the Bucs a much better chance of beating the Falcons and getting their record back to even for the end of the year. The Bucs might also need to get the ball into Jones's hands in the passing game on Sunday if the Falcons are able to shut down new number-one receiver Breshad Perriman and the offense has to adjust to a new way of keeping the chains moving.

Lavonte David. The season finale is also one last chance to enjoy the wildly-unappreciated excellence of Lavonte David, who is yet again flying under the radar during a Pro Bowl-caliber campaign. David did recently earn a spot on NFL.com's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and as the author of that piece noted, David topped "all off-the-ball linebackers in forced fumbles (20), tackles for loss (116) and solo tackles (709)." That apparently didn't include last Saturday's game against Houston because David collected his 21st forced fumble in that contest; it can be hard to keep up when David just keeps building on his numbers, week after week, season after season. You know a defender is worth the price of admission when a coach who spends countless hours absorbing defensive tape gets particular enjoyment out of watching that player. Says Bucs Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles: "He's one of my favorite players. I think he's a complete football player. He plays the run very well. He plays the pass very well. He can blitz. He can play zone. He can play man. He's very intelligent – he has a lot of football savvy and he understands the game, and that's priceless."

Jameis Winston. I don't normally include the quarterback on this list because no football fan needs to be told to watch the passer. The cameras make that a sure thing. I'm making an exception because there's just so much volume to what Winston has been producing for us to watch this season and with one more game it will be fascinating to see what he adds. He is the NFL's leader in passing yards and is only 92 yards away from becoming just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season. He's already broken the Buccaneers' single-season record with 30 touchdown passes and has only gone one game all season without throwing at least one. Without Mike Evans and with Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller sidelined in the process of the game, Winston threw for 458 yards in Detroit. Without any of those three he threw for 335 yards last Saturday against Houston. He racked up 313 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 12 win over Atlanta and the Falcons bring the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense to Tampa for the rematch. And there are, undeniably, the interceptions. Winston leads the NFL in that category with 28, including eight in the last three weeks. How to move forward with Winston as his rookie contract nears its expiration in March is the single biggest decision that faces the Buccaneers in the months to come, so every game is a valuable bit of information.