Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Giants

3. Will the newly-signed Cairo Santos bring consistency to the Bucs' kicking game?

The Buccaneers switched placekickers earlier in the week, releasing Chandler Catanzaro and signing Cairo Santos, who opened his career with three fine seasons (2014-16) in Kansas City. Santos is a career 84.1% field goal kicker in the NFL and he made five of six attempts during a two-game cameo with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season.

The Buccaneers moved on from Catanzaro after he missed two of three field goal tries against Washington last Sunday, including a 30-yarder that would have tied the game in the first quarter. Catanzaro was 11 of 15 on field goal tries and 23 of 27 on extra point attempts during his nine games on the job in Tampa.

The Buccaneers' recent history at the position has been shaky at best, but the team will cross its fingers that Santos can stabilize it. He said a fast start would be important to him settling into a groove in his new NFL home, and he put himself in position to do with a good opening week of practice in Tampa.

"He's the only kicker we've got, we'd better like him," said Koetter. "He had a good week at practice – anxious to see him go to work on Sunday."

4. Through whom will the passing game primarily flow this week?

The Buccaneers continue to put up big passing numbers week after week, with at least 340 aerial yards in seven of nine games and 389 or more in five of them. They've done so regardless of which of the team's skill position players the opposing defenses choose to focus on.

For instance, Mike Evans had a huge 179-yard outing at Cincinnati in Week Eight but was clearly the focal point for Carolina's defense in Week Nine. Ryan Fitzpatrick adjusted to Carolina's heavy coverage on the outside by throwing repeatedly to slot receiver Adam Humphries and tight end O.J. Howard, both of whom caught a pair of touchdown passes. Last week, the Bucs had two players top 100 yards in receiving, and it was none of the above. Second-year wide receiver Chris Godwin and third-down back Jacquizz Rodgers were targeted a combined 15 times and produced 15 receptions for 205 yards.

Koetter has often said that the only player you can make sure gets the football is your tailback, on handoffs, while the defense dictates where it goes in the passing game. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, they have so many explosive weapons on offense – in addition to those listed above, the team also makes great use of big-play wide receiver DeSean Jackson and pass-catching tight end Cam Brate – that they can succeed no matter which ones are in the defense's crosshairs. Will the Giants continue the recent trend and try to take Mike Evans out of the attack as much as possible, or will Evans go back to the 110-yards-per-game pace he was on through the first seven contests?

5. How will the Buccaneers' adjust in the absences of Lavonte David and Justin Evans?

Already playing without starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, starting cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and starting safety Chris Conte (all now on injured reserve), the Buccaneers also ruled out starting left end Vinny Curry, starting weakside linebacker Lavonte David and starting safety Justin Evans on Friday. The defensive lineup will definitely have a new look this Sunday in the Meadowlands.

Rookie safety Godwin Igwebuike was promoted and could figure into the plan in the secondary, though it is likely that rookie Jordan Whitehead and first-year man Isaiah Johnson will start. The Buccaneers have also used safety Andrew Adams as something of a hybrid linebacker in sub packages in recent weeks and will surely continue to do so.

The linebacking corps could see quite a bit of shifting. Adarius Taylor has been filling in for Alexander in the middle but he is now a candidate to move over to the weak side with David out as well. That could open up an opportunity for Riley Bullough or the newly-signed Kevin Minter. Cameron Lynch also played on the weak side last Sunday when David was out of the game with his knee injury.

"Other than the obvious injuries that keep guys out for long periods of time, we're a little nicked up this week," said Koetter. "That's the NFL. When you get to this part of the season, no one's feeling sorry for you. The good news, it's next man up and we've got guys that are excited to go in there and get their opportunity.