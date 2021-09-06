Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Jordan Whitehead Remains Out

Safety Jordan Whitehead is day-to-day as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

Sep 06, 2021 at 04:02 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2021InjuryReport

The Buccaneers will open the entire NFL season on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. As a result, practices began on Sunday, considered a regular week 'Wednesday' and continued on Monday. With the latter came this season's first injury report.

Only three players appear with designations for the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been dealing with a knee injury but has looked good in practice and was a full participant on Monday. Running back Giovani Bernard sustained an injury in last week's preseason finale in Houston but it's a minor ankle injury and Bernard was also full go in practice.

The question mark for the Buccaneers is safety Jordan Whitehead, who has been held out for weeks spanning back to the start of training camp. It was revealed Sunday he's been dealing with a hamstring issue, which is different than the labrum issue he played through Super Bowl LV with. Head Coach Bruce Arians said as recently as last week that they're optimistic Whitehead can return for the opener. He did not start the week of practice on the field Sunday and was held out again Monday, but Arians said he's currently day to day.

Should Whitehead be unavailable, it would likely be safety Mike Edwards that would step in alongside safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Because of the extended absence of Whitehead, Edwards has gotten nearly a full camp with the first team and performed well. It will also be his third year in the Bucs' system and with familiar faces around him.

"Super comfortable," Arians said of potentially having to start Edwards or cornerback-turned-safety Ross Cockrell. "Ross has had a hell of a camp and obviously made the transition easily for us. Mike is a ballhawk. So, I'm very, very comfortable with where we're at there."

Eight players appeared with designations for Dallas, including quarterback Dak Prescott as he battles back from his right shoulder injury. He was a full participant on Monday, though. In fact, the only player that didn't participate fully for Dallas was tackle Ty Nsekhe, who was limited.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Cowboys

DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation

T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation

DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Limited Participation

QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation

S Donovan Wilson (groin) – Full Participation

Related Content

news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LV and got some good news while listing two players as questionable. 
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 4: Cam Brate Added, Antonio Brown Upgraded

The Buccaneers had a couple of changes to their second injury report of the week before Super Bowl LV.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 3: Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Antonio Brown Limited

The Buccaneers opened their second week of Super Bowl preparation on Tuesday with a walk-through but provided their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 29: Bucs Provide Status Estimations

The Buccaneers continued their practices preparing for Super Bowl LV and per league rules, gave game status estimations as if the game were this Sunday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers held their first practice in preparation of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers had an extra day off on Wednesday but provided a practice estimation based on would-be participation if they had.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday's NFC Championship while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is designated as questionable.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their injury report on Thursday as the only change from the previous day.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Championship week ahead of Sunday's title game in Green Bay against the Packers.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

The Buccaneers are looking to get healthier as they go into familiar territory to take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round this Sunday. 
Advertising