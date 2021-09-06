Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Jordan Whitehead Remains Out

The Buccaneers will open the entire NFL season on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. As a result, practices began on Sunday, considered a regular week 'Wednesday' and continued on Monday. With the latter came this season's first injury report.

Only three players appear with designations for the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been dealing with a knee injury but has looked good in practice and was a full participant on Monday. Running back Giovani Bernard sustained an injury in last week's preseason finale in Houston but it's a minor ankle injury and Bernard was also full go in practice.

The question mark for the Buccaneers is safety Jordan Whitehead, who has been held out for weeks spanning back to the start of training camp. It was revealed Sunday he's been dealing with a hamstring issue, which is different than the labrum issue he played through Super Bowl LV with. Head Coach Bruce Arians said as recently as last week that they're optimistic Whitehead can return for the opener. He did not start the week of practice on the field Sunday and was held out again Monday, but Arians said he's currently day to day.

Should Whitehead be unavailable, it would likely be safety Mike Edwards that would step in alongside safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Because of the extended absence of Whitehead, Edwards has gotten nearly a full camp with the first team and performed well. It will also be his third year in the Bucs' system and with familiar faces around him.

"Super comfortable," Arians said of potentially having to start Edwards or cornerback-turned-safety Ross Cockrell. "Ross has had a hell of a camp and obviously made the transition easily for us. Mike is a ballhawk. So, I'm very, very comfortable with where we're at there."

Eight players appeared with designations for Dallas, including quarterback Dak Prescott as he battles back from his right shoulder injury. He was a full participant on Monday, though. In fact, the only player that didn't participate fully for Dallas was tackle Ty Nsekhe, who was limited.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Cowboys

DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation

T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation

DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Limited Participation

QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation