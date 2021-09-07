Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Bucs Hold Out Vets, Add Chris Godwin

Multiple veteran players were added to the Buccaneers' injury report ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sep 07, 2021 at 04:26 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2021InjuryReport

The Buccaneers added four players to the second injury report of opening week as they rested veterans Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul and Steve McLendon. The only other addition was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was limited in practice with a quad injury.

Game statuses have not been released but with starting safety Jordan Whitehead held out of practice again, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he will be out for Thursday's opener. It will be safety Mike Edwards who will likely fill the role, as he's done all throughout training camp.

The Cowboys added long snapper Jake McQuaide to their report with a foot injury, though he also participated fully. Tackle Ty Nsekhe remains the only limited participant for Dallas.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (quad) – Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting veteran) – Limited Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Cowboys

DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation

T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation

DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (back) – Full Participation

LS Jake McQuaide (foot) – Full Participation

T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Limited Participation

QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation

S Donovan Wilson (groin) – Full Participation

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Jordan Whitehead Remains Out

Safety Jordan Whitehead is day-to-day as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LV and got some good news while listing two players as questionable. 
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 4: Cam Brate Added, Antonio Brown Upgraded

The Buccaneers had a couple of changes to their second injury report of the week before Super Bowl LV.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 3: Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Antonio Brown Limited

The Buccaneers opened their second week of Super Bowl preparation on Tuesday with a walk-through but provided their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 29: Bucs Provide Status Estimations

The Buccaneers continued their practices preparing for Super Bowl LV and per league rules, gave game status estimations as if the game were this Sunday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers held their first practice in preparation of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers had an extra day off on Wednesday but provided a practice estimation based on would-be participation if they had.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday's NFC Championship while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is designated as questionable.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their injury report on Thursday as the only change from the previous day.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Championship week ahead of Sunday's title game in Green Bay against the Packers.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.
Advertising