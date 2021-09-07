Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Bucs Hold Out Vets, Add Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers added four players to the second injury report of opening week as they rested veterans Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul and Steve McLendon. The only other addition was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was limited in practice with a quad injury.

Game statuses have not been released but with starting safety Jordan Whitehead held out of practice again, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he will be out for Thursday's opener. It will be safety Mike Edwards who will likely fill the role, as he's done all throughout training camp.

The Cowboys added long snapper Jake McQuaide to their report with a foot injury, though he also participated fully. Tackle Ty Nsekhe remains the only limited participant for Dallas.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (quad) – Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting veteran) – Limited Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Cowboys

DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation

T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation

DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (back) – Full Participation

LS Jake McQuaide (foot) – Full Participation

T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Limited Participation

QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation