Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Russell Gage, Tristan Wirfs Among Four Limited Participants 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2022 regular season slate against the Dallas Cowboys for the second consecutive year, this time making the trip to Dallas. Currently, the Buccaneers have remained relatively healthy during the offseason as the highly-anticipated Week One clash looms.

Several Bucs players were limited in practice, including wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring), right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) in Wednesday's indoor practice on turf. Julio Jones did not participate in practice, but fell under the non-injury designation. Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum did not participate in practice (hamstring) and has been working individually with athletic trainers on the side. Most notable, receiver Chris Godwin, who is working his way back from December's ACL tear was a full participant on Wednesday. Godwin is still wearing the orange, no-contact jersey but has not worn a knee brace this week - a testament to his growing confidence.