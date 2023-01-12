Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: Jones, Davis, Evans Among Full-Participants 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eight players were full participants in practice including Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Mike Edwards (hip), Mike Evans (illness), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Keanu Neal (hip) and Donovan Smith (foot). Five players were limited including Robert Hainsey (hamstring), Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder), John Molchon (ankle), Logan Ryan (knee) and Vita Vea (calf). Kyle Rudolph was the lone non-participant on Thursday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - FP (Thurs.)
- S Mike Edwards (hip) - FP (Thurs.)
- WR Mike Evans (illness) - FP (Thurs.)
- C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - FP (Thurs.)
- G Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) - LP (Thurs.)
- OL John Molchon (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder) - FP (Thurs.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - FP (Thurs.)
- S Keanu Neal (hip) - FP (Thurs.)
- TE Kyle Rudolph (knee) - DNP (Thurs.)
- S Logan Ryan (knee) LP (Thurs.)
- T Donovan Smith (foot) - FP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - LP (Thurs.)
Cowboys
- C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) - FP (Thurs.)
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - LP (Thurs.)
- T Tyron Smith (knee) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) - FP (Thurs.)