Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Nick Leverett Downgraded to a Non-Participant 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Jan 13, 2023 at 04:02 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Jan 13

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Thursday. In addition, Kyle Rudolph (knee) upgraded to limited and John Molchon (ankle) upgraded to full.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hip) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • WR Mike Evans (illness) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • G Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) - LP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.)
  • OL John Molchon (ankle) - LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • S Keanu Neal (hip) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • TE Kyle Rudolph (knee) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • S Logan Ryan (knee) LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • T Donovan Smith (foot) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)

Cowboys

  • C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • CB Trayvon Mullen (illness) - DNP (Fri.)
  • T Tyron Smith (knee) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
  • LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)

