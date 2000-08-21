Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Culpepper Among 12 Cuts

The first NFL cutdown day provides just one surprise from Tampa Bay – the release of DT Brad Culpepper

Aug 21, 2000 at 07:49 AM
culp36.jpg

DT Brad Culpepper was the most recognizable name on Monday's list of waivers

Nobody likes this day. Players, coaches, trainers, media…no one gains pleasure from the prospect of people losing jobs. It's the National Football League's day to cut down to 65 players, and that means a dozen Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to be released or otherwise cleared from the roster. Just in case it's not unpleasant enough, the team has to do the same with another 19 roster spots before next Sunday.

The NFL's deadline for reducing your roster to 65 players is actually Tuesday, August 22. However, since Monday was an off day for the team after Sunday's game in New England and Tuesday is an all-out practice day, the Buccaneers took care of their unpleasant task on Monday. The following 12 players were released:

DT Brad Culpepper C Eric DeGroh WR Tavarus Hogans DE Aaron Humphrey LB Antony Jordan DT Damonte McKenzie QB Scott Milanovich CB Terrance Parrish P John Shay LB Kinnon Tatum FB John Waerig WR Michael Williams

Of course, those looking for shock value probably stopped at the first name on the list. Culpepper has started the last 54 regular season games for Tampa Bay and leaves the team fourth on the club's all-time sack list with 33. He is a nine-year veteran who originally joined the team as a waiver claim from Minnesota in 1994.

"Brad has been a real good player for us for a number of years, and this was a very difficult decision," said Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy. "We wanted to do this now to give Brad every opportunity to hook on with another football team."

Culpepper's career statistics include 378 tackles, 33 sacks, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The list above might also confuse some due to its brevity. The Bucs started the day with 84 players and finished with 72, not 65. That's because the team is allowed to maintain its eight NFL Europe roster exemptions until the final cut. In fact, the team kept just seven of those exemptions, waiving Milanovich. The seven players who remain with the team due to exemptions are DE Chartric Darby, TE Jason Freeman, LB Bobbie Howard, WR Daniel Jones, CB Deshone Mallard, LB Shawn Stuckey and RB Aaron Stecker.

Dungy has been through this first cutdown day five times as a head coach and has yet to find enjoyment in it.

"No, it really doesn't (get any easier)," he said. "It's the same year in and year out. You kind of get close to guys. Especially the way we do it now, you get guys that sign with you in February or March and they've been here all summer. They're playing and working hard and they've done everything you've asked. But it's part of the business, and probably a day that no coaches look forward to."

Of course, this isn't your normal firing situation, because the employees that were released on Monday are very talented at their jobs. That same fact may temper the disappointment for some; there could be other NFL jobs awaiting these players.

"These guys have done a great job," said Dungy. "They've worked hard and been productive. As the team gets better, you're letting go guys who are capable of playing in the NFL, and you're letting go some guys who would have been on your team, or possibly starting, four years ago. That makes it tougher, as well."

The Buccaneers also had to shape their first cut to fit around the injury situation. That's not an unusual consideration, but it changes from year to year in focus. This season, the Bucs were hit hardest at the safety position and also had some concern on the offensive line.

"Injuries do impact it a little bit," said Dungy of the first cutdown list. "You've got some guys that you know aren't going to play, but you still have to be able to finish out the week and practice and play the game. Sometimes you have to make adjustments that way.

"We're going to have Dexter Jackson and Shevin Smith that we know aren't going to be able to play week one, and maybe not for a little longer than that. So, again, your normal list of, 'Oh, we keep this many safeties, this many corners, this many offensive linemen'…you may not be able to go that way because of some of the injuries that you have."

The Buccaneers play their final preseason game on Friday in Raymond James Stadium, with 72 players on the roster. After that contest, the team will have to trim again to 53 for the regular season. That means Sunday is yet another day that brings no enjoyment to anyone.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: One Week Left, Have to Make It Count

The outcome of the Bucs' final regular season game will determine if their 2023 season will extend beyond Sunday, and QB Baker Mayfield wants to enjoy every bit of what's left in a resurgent season
news

Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 18

As the Bucs seek a division-clinching win in Charlotte they'll get a second crack at rookie QB Bryce Young and will have to deal with a highly-ranked pass defense anchored by DT Derrick Brown
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 3: Mayfield, Wirfs, Kieft Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 
news

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 18 

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's pivotal division matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: One Week Left, Have to Make It Count

The outcome of the Bucs' final regular season game will determine if their 2023 season will extend beyond Sunday, and QB Baker Mayfield wants to enjoy every bit of what's left in a resurgent season

Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 18

As the Bucs seek a division-clinching win in Charlotte they'll get a second crack at rookie QB Bryce Young and will have to deal with a highly-ranked pass defense anchored by DT Derrick Brown

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 3: Mayfield, Wirfs, Kieft Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

Baker Mayfield on Enormous Opportunity vs. Panthers, Doing Everything Possible | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. QB Baker Mayfield discussed his health, WR Mike Evans' excellence and the team stepping up throughout the playoff push.

Todd Bowles on Controlling the Narrative, 'It's Up to Us' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. HC Bowles discussed the opportunity to win the division against the Panthers, an update on QB Baker Mayfield's health and not taking anything lightly.

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 18 

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's pivotal division matchup

Baker Mayfield "Pretty Sore," Would Not Have Practiced Wednesday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Possible Playoff Scenarios with One Week Remaining | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott relive the Saints game, discuss playoff scenarios and the upcoming Panthers game and digress into the likes of good puns, bad referee signals and New Year's resolutions

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Saints vs. Bucs Game 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Saints vs. Bucs game.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Best Routes from Week 17 | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best offensive plays from their Week 17 game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Rachaad White on the Keys to Victory vs. Carolina, 'Effort' | Press Conference 

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. RB White discussed knowing the task at hand and being 'up & ready to play'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Upcoming Game vs. Panthers, 'Win or Go Home' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed playing their best ball Sunday and the fight of the team going up against Carolina.

Yaya Diaby on Hunting the Quarterback, Disrupting the Pocket | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. OLB Yaya Diaby discussed being able to clinch the division and wanting to do his best for the team that believed in him.

Tristan Wirfs on Baker Mayfield 'Doing Everything He Can' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. T Wirfs discussed the offense doing their part to keep QB Baker Mayfield upright and the mood going into the final week of the regular season.

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Need Week 18 Win to Clinch Division

Tampa Bay will take a third straight NFC South title if it wins on Sunday in Carolina, while the Saints and Falcons will be battling to take the crown if the Panthers help them out

Bucs Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Cam Gill Fills Two-Way Role

OLB Cam Gill saw a big jump in defensive playing time with Shaq Barrett sidelined by an injury, but Gill also remained one of the team's most active special teams players in Week 17

Baker Mayfield Found Fourth Quarter Answers | A Next Gen Look at Saints-Bucs

On an otherwise disappointing afternoon for the Bucs' offense in their Week 17 loss to New Orleans, Baker Mayfield and company did find a fourth-quarter groove and put up some prolific numbers at the end

Todd Bowles Knows What's On the Line, One Shot | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles & Director of Performance Science Dave Hamilton on the weekly radio show.

Todd Bowles: Bucs Can't Beat Themselves in Last-Chance Game

The Buccaneers can still clinch a third straight division title in Week 18 at Carolina, but they'll need to start fast and avoid the costly mistakes that doomed them against the Saints

NFC Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL Season

Here's how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other NFC contenders can secure a playoff berth in the final week of the Regular Season
Advertising