Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daily Bucs Trivia: College Pipelines

The trivia quiz for Wednesday lets fans play a little mix-and-match with colleges that have produced certain amounts of Buccaneer draft picks

Apr 22, 2020 at 05:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

181230_kms_Falcons_Bucs_143
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Detail shot of the NFL logo on a football before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kevin Sabitus/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Welcome to Trivia Tuesday, but on Wednesday! Why should Tuesday have all the fun.

Actually, I'm posting a Bucs-related trivia question every workday in the month of April, which I'm glad doesn't have 31 days because I'm running short on ideas. The question goes up each day at 10:00 a.m. ET, and then at 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. Today's question is another one that gives you the answers and asks you to put them in the right order.

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a day away, so you know I had to come with something draft-related. In this case, we're specifically dealing with the colleges that have produced the Bucs' various picks through the years.

You probably won't be surprised to read that the school the Bucs have gone to most often for their draftees is Alabama, with 14 picks, most recently O.J. Howard in 2017. If you guessed Miami (13 Bucs draftees), Florida State (12), Tennessee (12) or USC (12), you weren't far off either. And, of course there are all kinds of schools that have produced exactly one Bucs draft pick, such as Lenoir-Rhyne, Pearl River Community College, Humboldt State, Santa Clara and Washington & Lee.

Today, we're not going to be looking for which school produced the most Bucs (which would be pointless since I just gave you the answer). Rather I'm testing how well you can predict which schools produced which number of picks. To wit:

ZooTampa with Scotty Miller and Mike Edwards | Photos of The Bay 

View photos from Scotty Miller and Mike Edwards's trip to ZooTampa. (All footage was taken prior to social distancing guidelines)

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Monkey while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Monkey while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 59

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Safety Mike Edwards #34, and Casey Phillips while filming an episode of The Bay at Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 22:

Match the nine schools below with the number of Buccaneer draft picks they've produced, using every number from one to 10, except nine.

The reason I've excluded nine from this exercise is that, at the moment, there isn't one particular school that has produced exactly nine Buccaneer draft picks.

Here are the schools, presented in alphabetical order:

Auburn

Hawaii

Iowa

Illinois

Kansas State

Nebraska

Nevada

Oregon

Texas A&M

Match them with these numbers of Bucs draftees:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

10

Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: Here's how those schools lineup, along with the specific players that make up each group:

1. Oregon…CB Justin Phinisee

2. Iowa…DE Adrian Clayborn, OLB Anthony Nelson

3. Hawaii…TE Ron Hall, WR Darrick Branch, RB Joey Iosefa

4. Nevada…LB Henry Rolling, RB Patrick Egu, WR Treamelle Taylor, DT James Cannida

5. Auburn…RB Bo Jackson, DT Robert Goff, RB Cadillac Williams, CB Carlton Davis, CB Jamel Dean

6. Kansas State…LB Elijah Alexander, CB Rogerick Green, WR Darnell McDonald, K Martin Gramatica, WR Aaron Lockett, QB Josh Freeman

7. Illinois…LB Kelvin Atkins, S Mike Heaven, S Craig Swoope, FB Jameel Cook, T Xavier Fulton, WR Arrelious Benn, DT Akeem Spence

8. Texas A&M…WR Carl Roaches, G Bruce Welch, DT Eugene Sanders, WR Gerald Carter, FB Robert Wilson, DT Mark Wheeler, WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans

10. Nebraska…TE Brad Jenkins, G Brett Moritz, RB Rick Berns, DE Willie Griffin, LB Broderick Thomas, G Russ Hochstein, TE Tracey Wistrom, LB Barrett Ruud, LB Lavonte David, WR Kenny Bell

Related Content

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 1-9

From second-year WR Jaelon Darden and his battle for the return job to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's expected promotion to a starting spot, we start our 'Camp Goals' rundown with the players in jersey numbers 1-9

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Hits the Ground Running in Year Two

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick a year ago, is likely in line for a more prominent job in 2022 and could provide more production out of a more focused role

news

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion

news

Offensive Line Will Remain a Priority for Bucs

With Ali Marpet riding off into retirement and free agency possibly calling for Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa, the Bucs have some work to do up front but will continue emphasizing strength up front

news

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around

news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring

news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact

news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done

news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends

news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined

news

Tom Brady: Saints' Defense is 'Fundamentally Sound'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers aren't spending much time thinking about a possible division title this week because they're busy preparing for a Saints defense that presents big challenges at every level

news

Bucs Developing Depth for the Long Haul

With Carlton Davis back in top form and a number of reserves stepping up to make timely plays, the Bucs hope they are cultivating the kind of depth often needed for deep playoff runs

Advertising