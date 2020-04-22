Daily Bucs Trivia: College Pipelines

Welcome to Trivia Tuesday, but on Wednesday! Why should Tuesday have all the fun.
Actually, I'm posting a Bucs-related trivia question every workday in the month of April, which I'm glad doesn't have 31 days because I'm running short on ideas. The question goes up each day at 10:00 a.m. ET, and then at 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. Today's question is another one that gives you the answers and asks you to put them in the right order.
The 2020 NFL Draft is just a day away, so you know I had to come with something draft-related. In this case, we're specifically dealing with the colleges that have produced the Bucs' various picks through the years.
You probably won't be surprised to read that the school the Bucs have gone to most often for their draftees is Alabama, with 14 picks, most recently O.J. Howard in 2017. If you guessed Miami (13 Bucs draftees), Florida State (12), Tennessee (12) or USC (12), you weren't far off either. And, of course there are all kinds of schools that have produced exactly one Bucs draft pick, such as Lenoir-Rhyne, Pearl River Community College, Humboldt State, Santa Clara and Washington & Lee.
Today, we're not going to be looking for which school produced the most Bucs (which would be pointless since I just gave you the answer). Rather I'm testing how well you can predict which schools produced which number of picks. To wit:
Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 22:
Match the nine schools below with the number of Buccaneer draft picks they've produced, using every number from one to 10, except nine.
The reason I've excluded nine from this exercise is that, at the moment, there isn't one particular school that has produced exactly nine Buccaneer draft picks.
Here are the schools, presented in alphabetical order:
Auburn
Hawaii
Iowa
Illinois
Kansas State
Nebraska
Nevada
Oregon
Texas A&M
Match them with these numbers of Bucs draftees:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
10
Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!
Answer: Here's how those schools lineup, along with the specific players that make up each group:
1. Oregon…CB Justin Phinisee
2. Iowa…DE Adrian Clayborn, OLB Anthony Nelson
3. Hawaii…TE Ron Hall, WR Darrick Branch, RB Joey Iosefa
4. Nevada…LB Henry Rolling, RB Patrick Egu, WR Treamelle Taylor, DT James Cannida
5. Auburn…RB Bo Jackson, DT Robert Goff, RB Cadillac Williams, CB Carlton Davis, CB Jamel Dean
6. Kansas State…LB Elijah Alexander, CB Rogerick Green, WR Darnell McDonald, K Martin Gramatica, WR Aaron Lockett, QB Josh Freeman
7. Illinois…LB Kelvin Atkins, S Mike Heaven, S Craig Swoope, FB Jameel Cook, T Xavier Fulton, WR Arrelious Benn, DT Akeem Spence
8. Texas A&M…WR Carl Roaches, G Bruce Welch, DT Eugene Sanders, WR Gerald Carter, FB Robert Wilson, DT Mark Wheeler, WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans
10. Nebraska…TE Brad Jenkins, G Brett Moritz, RB Rick Berns, DE Willie Griffin, LB Broderick Thomas, G Russ Hochstein, TE Tracey Wistrom, LB Barrett Ruud, LB Lavonte David, WR Kenny Bell