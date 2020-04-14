Daily Bucs Trivia: Scoring Machines

One note: There were two players near the top of the list who only played in the three replacement games in 1987. I chose to not include them in the results as that seemed unfair. Somebody had to score the touchdowns the Bucs got in those three games and whoever it was would have artificially inflated rates thanks to their tenures, which were very short by necessity. Otherwise, the top dozen or so players on the list are all pretty recognizable names for the average Bucs fan.

So is it Alstott or Evans, or did somebody else have a lower rate of games played per touchdown? Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: Okay, so this wasn't a misdirection about the A-Train. The answer is not Mike Alstott, who is the team's all-time touchdown leader but ranks "only" sixth in touchdowns scored per game. His 71 touchdowns came in 158 games, giving him one for every 2.23 games played.

Nor is the answer Mike Evans, though it almost is, and maybe Evans will get that record eventually, too. He is second on the list, with 49 touchdowns in 90 games, or one every 1.84 games. Which is really, really good.

The all-time leader in this stat I made up, however, is what you would expect: A player with a shorter career but a burst of touchdowns in that short time. And that's Lars Tate, a running back who played the 1988 and 1989 seasons for the Bucs and is best known for that time he dived over a big pile of players against the Cardinals, rolled over the mound, landed on his feet and kept on going for a 47-yard touchdown.

That was one of 17 touchdowns in those two seasons and 30 Buccaneer games for Tate, giving him a rate of one every 1.76 games. Here's the top six on the list:

1. Lars Tate: 17 TDs in 30 games, one every 1.76 games

2. Mike Evans: 49 TDs in 90 games, one every 1.84 games

3. Keenan McCardell: 15 TDs in 30 games, one every 2.00 games

4. Errict Rhett: 25 TDs in 52 games, one every 2.08 games

5. Mike Williams: 25 TDs in 52 games, one every 2.16 games

6. Mike Alstott: 71 TDs in 158 games, one every 2.23 games