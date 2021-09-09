Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys-Bucs

4 STATS THAT MATTER

· 158.8/4.98. The Cowboys defense had a rough 2020, nowhere more so than in trying to stop opposing ballcarriers. Dallas gave up nearly 160 yards per game and five yards per carry last year, ranking second-to-last and third-to-last in the NFL in those two categories, respectively. The Buccaneers would like to run the ball more effectively and consistently in 2021; they don't necessarily need 150 rushing yards a game thanks to their aerial talents, but they would like the opposition to remain worried about stopping their ground game throughout the contest. Dallas has made moves to strengthen its defense, most notably with the first-round selection of linebacker Micah Parsons, but they are also currently without starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in the middle of their front.

· 23%/25%. Speaking of Parsons, it appears that the Cowboys intend to deploy him all over their defensive formations. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Parsons lined up as an edge rusher on 23% of his preseason snaps and blitzed on 25% of his snaps. He also spent 52% of the team at inside linebacker, 16% on the interior defensive line and 10% as an outside linebacker. Tom Brady is going to have to keep track of where Parsons is prior to every snap, and it won't help that the rookie chose the number 11 under the league's new relaxed jersey number guidelines. Brady is very much not a fan of that new rule but Cowboys fans are sure to become quickly enamored of Parsons.

· 83.7%/97.7%/6.19. Brady and the Bucs' offense memorably opened last season by scoring a touchdown on each of their first 22 drives that reached goal-to-go status. By the end of the season, they would have a touchdown rate of 83.7% on such occasions, good for fifth best in the league, a score rate of 97.7% and an average of 6.19 points scored per opportunity. The Bucs also ranked seventh in the league with a 68.9% touchdown rate in the red zone. Given that both the Buccaneers and Cowboys will be bringing very explosive offenses into Thursday's opener, it will be paramount for the home team to score touchdowns on any and all goal-to-go opportunities.

· 5.9/21.8/10.3/33.6. Those four numbers represent the average yards gained by the Buccaneers on punt and kickoff returns and the average yards allowed in the same categories in 2020. Tampa Bay did not rank higher than 19th in the NFL in any of those categories but has made a concerted effort in 2021 to get better in that phase of the game. Rookie wideout Jaelon Darden could provide a spark in the return game but is obviously still an unproven commodity. The Buccaneers hope such newcomers as Tryon-Shoyinka, K.J. Britt, Grant Stuard, Chris Cooper and Dee Delaney can make a difference in the coverage game.

3 LINEUP NOTES

· Jordan Whitehead is the only Buccaneer ruled out for Thursday night's game, which means the only change to last year's starting lineup will be Mike Edwards lining up with Antoine Winfield, Jr. at safety. While that leaves Chris Cooper as the third safety on the depth chart, they would probably turn next to cornerback Ross Cockrell, who successfully cross-trained at the position during the preseason.

· The Cowboys lost a key offensive player to the COVID list early in the week when Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin tested positive. The Cowboys hadn't completely ruled out a return by Martin on Thursday, if he can quickly pass through the COVID protocol, but that's an unlikely outcome even by the team's own admission. If Martin remains sidelined, Connor McGovern, who started eight games at right guard as a rookie, will get the call.

· The Cowboys got a starter for their defensive front in the third round in 2020 when they selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. How ever, Gallimore is starting the 2021 season on injured reserve due to an elbow injury, so it will be another third-round pick, rookie Osa Odighizuwa, who will step in next to Carlos Watkins on the interior line.

2 CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY THE COWBOYS

Even in a 6-10 season in which Dak Prescott was lost less than a third of the way in, the Cowboys still finished eighth in the NFL with 260.1 passing yards per game in 2020. That's thanks in large part to the aforementioned wideout trio of Cooper, Lamb and Gallup, who now once again have Prescott distributing the football to them. The Dallas defense has a versatile new toy in Parsons and now employs playmaking safety Damontae Kazee on the back end. Here is a specific challenge on each side of the ball the Buccaneers will face on Sunday.

While the Cowboys may not have Martin up front on Thursday night, they will have a healthier Tyron Smith than they've had in years. The Pro Bowl left tackle has recovered from neck injuries that kept him out of all but two games last year and has even ditched the neck roll he's worn the last two years. La'el Collins has also been dealing with a neck injury but returned to practice this week and was listed as a full participant with no game-day injury status on the Cowboys' injury report. Those two bookend what has long been one of the NFL's best offensive lines and will make it hard for the Buccaneers to get the sort of consistent edge pressure that took their defense to another level late last season. Dallas had injuries all along its line last year and finished 20th in sacks allowed per pass play, but were second in that category as recently as 2019, with Smith and Collins making 28 starts between them.

If the Buccaneers are going to get their running game going against a possibly vulnerable Dallas defense in Week One, they might be wise to direct their backs away from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence didn't duplicate his double-digit sack seasons of 2017 and 2018 the last two years but he remains one of the best run-stopping edge defenders in the NFL. And even if he didn't have gaudy sack numbers last year, Lawrence still made a difference in the Cowboys' pass rush, which had a pressure rate of 29.4% when he was on the field and 17.0% when he wasn't. Earlier this week, Arians pointed to Lawrence and fellow defensive end Randy Gregory as the two Dallas defenders that concern him the most.

1 KEY THOUGHT FROM BRUCE ARIANS

