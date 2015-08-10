David Challenged to Deliver Even More

David talked on Monday about the need for the Buccaneers to become a winning team again in order for his legacy in the organization to be truly solidified, and the thinks the pieces are in place to make that happen. The Buccaneers will gauge their success by wins and losses, too, but they tied their hopes specifically to David (and McCoy before him) because they believe he can become an even greater player. In 2013, David had six sacks and five interceptions to go with his always robust tackle totals, becoming just the fifth NFL player and the first linebacker to pull off that feat since sacks became an official stat in 1982. As rare as that accomplishment would seem to be, Smith thinks David can approach those numbers every year.