Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

David and White Continue the Hustle | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Vikings

The Bucs' off-ball linebacker duo of Lavonte David and Devin White were at the heart of a strong defensive effort in the season opener, making plays all over the field

Sep 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

white and david

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their 2023 season opener, 20-17, on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. In the process, a swarming Buccaneers defense held Kirk Cousins and company to nearly eight points fewer than their average in 2022, when they ranked seventh in the league in scoring. At the heart of that defensive effort was the relentless off-ball linebacking duo of Lavonte David and Devin White.

White led the team with a dozen tackles and David added stops, and the two combined for three tackles for losses. They both roamed the field from sideline to sideline and they did a particularly good job of limiting the Vikings' short passing game.

"[White] and Lavonte both played all over the field," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "If it wasn't one, it was the other one. They did a good job finding the hider, the bootlegs, and they did a good job cleaning up plays that the D-line set up for them. They did a good job flying around, period. Both of them had double digit tackles, both of them were all over the place. They really showed their leadership."

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, White was the nearest defender on three of Cousins' 44 passes, and those three plays resulted in two catches for a loss of two yards. David was targeted six times, and while all six were complete they amounted to just 27 total yards. White also recorded two quarterback pressures while David added a run stuff, according to NGS.

Two plays on the Vikings' last two drives, both of which went three-and-out and were sandwiched around Chase McLaughlin's game-winning 57-yard field goal, are indicative of the performance of the Bucs' two star linebackers. On the first one, Cousins tried a play-action rollout pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson on the left side. White covered 18.64 yards to get to Hockenson's location, and he did it so swiftly that the play lost four yards. The drive never recovered.

The second play also went to Hockenson, this time on what was meant to be an inside screen. David diagnosed the play instantly, dashed around the man who was designated to block him, guard Ezra Cleveland, and dropped Hockenson for another four-yard loss. Once again, a punt was the end result, and the Vikings never got the ball on offense again.

Neither of those plays quite qualified as a "hustle stop," as defined by Next Gen Stats. To get credited with a hustle stop, a defender has to travel at least 20 yards from where he is at the snap to where he makes the play. But that's okay. There will certainly be plenty of hustle stops in the future for those two defenders, because nobody in the league collects as many as David and White do.

The Buccaneers drafted Devin White fifth overall in the 2019 draft. According to NGS, he has since racked up 71 hustle stops. The only player in the league who has had more hustle stops in that same time span, with 73…is Lavonte David.

Over the course of the game, both White and David were briefly sidelined due to injuries, but both quickly came back into the action. That was good news for the Buccaneers, who very much needed their hustling, playmaking linebackers in the middle of their defense to stop a high-powered Vikings attack.

Related Content

news

Dallas Pressured Tom Brady Without Blitzing | A Next Gen Look at Cowboys-Bucs

The Cowboys only blitzed Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on 8.8% of his 68 dropbacks on Monday night but still managed to create a good amount of pressure, making the task much harder for Tampa Bay's passing game
news

Quick Throws & Rookie Impact | A Next Gen Review of Bucs 2022

This week, we utilize NFL Next Gen Stats to look at the Bucs' 2022 regular season as a whole, underscoring several offensive tendencies, a dip in defensive pressure rate and a big rookie impact on special teams
news

Three Big Plays | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

NFL Next Gen Stats help us generate a detailed anatomy of the three long Tom Brady-to-Mike Evans touchdown passes that turned a 14-point deficit into a division-clinching win over Carolina
news

Bucs Don't Make It Easy on First-Time Starter | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Cardinals

Trace McSorley, making his NFL starting debut, had the Cardinals up by 10 in the fourth quarter on Christmas, but the Bucs' defense kept the game close enough for a comeback win mostly by limiting the young QB's throws down the field
news

Defense, Tom Brady Defy the Odds | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

According to the Next Gen Stats win probability chart, the Bucs' 16-13 victory over the Rams was very unlikely with less than two minutes to play, but the Tampa Bay defense and Tom Brady methodically chipped away at those odds
news

From TTT to EPA/Tgt | A Next Gen Look at Weeks 1-8

Tom Brady is getting rid of the ball faster than ever, Mike Evans is easily the team's most effective offensive player so far and the Bucs' defense has seen a drop in its pressure rate in the first half of this season
news

Pittsburgh Didn't Blitz | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Steelers

The Steelers only blitzed Tom Brady on one of his drop-backs in their 20-18 win over the Bucs in Week Six, and they made the strategy work with surprisingly good coverage in the secondary
news

Rookies Zyon McCollum, Rachaad White Provide Big Plays | A Next Gen Look at Falcons-Bucs

Several rookies came up big in key moments in Sunday's win over Atlanta, with CB Zyon McCollum showing his value on special teams and RB Rachaad White succeeding on multiple third-and-short runs
news

Rodgers' Quick Release Negated Bucs' Blitz | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finished Sunday's game with the lowest average air yards per pass attempt of any NFL passer this season, but the strategy worked and Green Bay left Tampa with a victory
news

Shaq Barrett Hits the Ground Running | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

OLB Shaq Barrett led a high-octane assault on the Saints backfield on Sunday and, after two games, is off to his best start yet in terms of the rate at which he is pressuring the passer
news

Tom Brady Speeds It Up Even More | A Next Gen Look at Eagles-Bucs

Next Gen Stats: Tom Brady averaged his fastest 'time-to-throw' in any game this season in the Bucs' Wild Card win over Philadelphia, and that quick passing game worked like a charm
Advertising