Rakeem Nunez-Roches is Bucs' Energy-Booster

That he did, and at just the right time. Facing a third-and-one at their own 13, the Falcons handed off to Cordarrelle Patterson, who had been breaking tackles all day. Nunez-Roches – notably in the game at a critical juncture – shot between right tackle Kaleb McGary and right guard Chris Lindstrom, neither of whom slowed down his progress a bit. Nunez-Roches met Patterson shortly after the running back got the ball and dropped him for a loss of three.

The Cowboys shanked the ensuing punt, Tom Brady hit Chris Godwin for a 12-yard score three plays later and the rest was clerical work. Nunez-Roches' play was an obvious turning point in the game.

"I think Nacho did a real good job getting us going on the defense," said Barrett. "He [was] up there in the huddle before we called the play – just talking to us, getting us going. Then he [goes] out there and makes some plays too. So that helped the energy get rolling."

That stop of Patterson was one of just two tackles that Nunez-Roches had on the day, but interior linemen often affect a game far more than the final stat line suggests. Vea, for instance, was the Bucs' most dominant pass-rusher in their Week One win over Dallas but his final stat line was blank after the game.

And more so in Nacho's case, because he's providing the energy boost that the Bucs' defense needs near the end of a long day. After the game and again on Monday, Arians pointed to the team's tendency to have lulls in their effort even in a game they are often dominating. Tampa Bay's defense had a lull in the third quarter, repeatedly having difficulty getting off the field on third down as Ryan led two long touchdown drives. Nunez-Roches helped them get back into gear and the defense allowed virtually nothing on Atlanta's last five drives while itself scoring twice on a pair of Mike Edwards pick-sixes.

"He brings it every single day, all day long," said Arians. "That's one thing about Nacho: He ain't going to shut up in practice, either. He's bringing it all day long and that's what I love about him. He's talking on the sideline – he's always got that energy and he's not going to let anyone get down."

And he's not planning to change that approach anytime soon.