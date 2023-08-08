Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Has Pending QB Decision

The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL's best receiving duos, an exciting new starter in the backfield and an offensive line that has been revamped from side to side. What they don't have yet is a decision as to who will be the starting quarterback.

The Buccaneers will play their 2023 preseason opener on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium, and that requires a little bit of clerical work. The NFL requires a depth chart before the first game of the year, so even as positional battles rage on in training camp fans are treated to a first look at how the roster is shaking out.

Just take it with a grain of salt. There is a long way to go.

The Buccaneers will eventually choose a starting quarterback between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. As of now, they are listed as co-starters on the first depth chart. The move of Tristan Wirfs from right to left tackle highlights a new-look O-Line. Running back Rachaad White is stepping into a much bigger role in his second year. Click here to review in full the Bucs' first depth chart of 2023. Below are the listed offensive starters:

WR: Mike Evans

Mike Evans WR: Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin LT: Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs LG: Matt Feiler

Matt Feiler C: Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen RG: Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch RT: Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke TE: Cade Otton

Cade Otton WR: Russell Gage

Russell Gage QB: Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask

Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask RB: Rachaad White

And here's a breakdown by position:

Quarterback – The Bucs really had no other option but to list Mayfield and Trask as equals on the starting line of the depth chart. Choosing one or the other to list first would suggest that there is a current leader in the clubhouse. From all reports, that's not the case, and the upcoming preseason games are going to be critical in determining the final decision. Wolford has impressed in a reserve role and could prompt the Bucs to keep three passers on the 53-man roster.

Running Back – White has been anointed for some time now as the "RB1," but there is a lot to be sorted out for the rest of the offensive backfield. There likely is not much meaning to sixth-year veteran Chase Edmonds landing in the second spot behind White and before returning fourth-year man Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Buccaneers coaches have spoken highly of both reserve backs throughout the first two weeks of training camp, and there appears to be room for both to contribute in the Bucs' backfield. The current coaching staff has generally kept four backs on the 53-man roster, so there's plenty for Sean Tucker, Patrick Laird and Ronnie Brown to fight for in the weeks ahead.

Wide Receiver – The Bucs list three starting receivers on their 11-man offensive depth chart, so Russell Gage joins Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the front line. That makes the next column on the depth chart particularly interesting: rookie sixth-rounder Trey Palmer is second behind Godwin, camp sensation Deven Thompkins is second behind Gage and late-offseason addition David Palmer is second behind Godwin. The Bucs have a total of 11 receivers on the current roster, and with the likes of Rakim Jarrett, Kade Warner and Ryan Miller making noise, this part of the depth chart is far from decided.

Tight End – The "veteran" duo of Cade Otton and Ko Kieft – both 2022 draft picks – occupies the first two lines of this part of the depth chart. That is a bit misleading in that the Bucs' new offensive scheme under Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales is likely to utilize more two-TE sets, which means the distinction between a "starting" third receiver or second tight end is going to be blurred. Still, it is worth noting that veteran journeyman David Wells has landed in the third spot on the list.