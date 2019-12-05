Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White Named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs ILB Devin White was one of the NFL's most productive defenders from Weeks 9-13 and it won him an award that his teammate, Lavonte David, also took home exactly seven years ago

Dec 05, 2019 at 09:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would likely be thrilled if the playing career of Devin White, their rookie inside linebacker, went as well as that of White's running mate, Lavonte David. Well, the two can now compare notes on one particular achievement, as White has been named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

That award comes seven years after David won the same honors in the same month of his rookie season. David was the first Buccaneer to take that specific award; Noah Spence also claimed it in November of 2016.

White's accolade is in recognition of a five-game span from NFL Weeks 9-13, including last Sunday's game in Jacksonville, which was actually played on December 1. In those five games, the Buccaneers rookie was simply one of the most productive defenders in the entire NFL, with 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

White ranked sixth among all defensive players and first among rookies during that span with his 46 tackles and he was the only defender in the NFL with at least 40 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a defensive score.

Most recently, White secured his first career interception and also scored his first defensive touchdown on a 12-yard return of a fumble recovery in Tampa Bay's 28-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. That effort came after his two-sack game in the Buccaneers win in Atlanta, and he also had 12 and 13-tackle performances during the month.

