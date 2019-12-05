Devin White Named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would likely be thrilled if the playing career of Devin White, their rookie inside linebacker, went as well as that of White's running mate, Lavonte David. Well, the two can now compare notes on one particular achievement, as White has been named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

That award comes seven years after David won the same honors in the same month of his rookie season. David was the first Buccaneer to take that specific award; Noah Spence also claimed it in November of 2016.

White's accolade is in recognition of a five-game span from NFL Weeks 9-13, including last Sunday's game in Jacksonville, which was actually played on December 1. In those five games, the Buccaneers rookie was simply one of the most productive defenders in the entire NFL, with 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

White ranked sixth among all defensive players and first among rookies during that span with his 46 tackles and he was the only defender in the NFL with at least 40 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a defensive score.