Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 6: Four Bucs Sidelined

Coming off back-to-back road trips that spanned four time zones, the Buccaneers opted for a 'jog-through' practice on Wednesday afternoon. That is, slightly more than a walk-through but less than a full practice. Therefore, the below injury designations are estimations based on the level of participation a player would have had if it had been a full-speed training day.

That being said, the Buccaneers still held four players out of practice entirely. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who has been battling through injury and suffered a quad injury in Sunday's game at New England, was listed as a non-participant. So was safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who suffered a concussion on Sunday night. Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor was added to the injury report from last week, not practicing due to a calf injury and tight end Rob Gronkowski remains out after suffering multiple rib injuries against the Rams in Week Three.

In total, nine Buccaneers appear with injury designations as of Wednesday. The good news is that both cornerback Jamel Dean and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were back practicing, albeit on a limited basis.

The Dolphins listed a total of five players, including cornerback Xavien Howard on their practice report.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) – Full Participation

S Brandon Jones (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Byron Jons (quad/Achilles) – Did Not Participate

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) – Limited Participation