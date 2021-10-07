Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 7: Tampa Bay Practice Report Unchanged

Though Wednesday's practice report was an estimation due to the team's walk-through practice, the estimated statuses of players remain unchanged following Thursday's practice. The Bucs still list nine total players with four non-participants and no further timetables were given on players like Jason Pierre-Paul, Giovani Bernard or Jamel Dean, who have all been practicing in a limited capacity.
Dolphins' cornerback Xavien Howard was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after practicing fully on Wednesday but both cornerback Byron Jones and tight end Adam Shaheen were upgraded in their statuses. Miami also added center Greg Mancz to their report with a neck injury, though he practiced fully.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation
CB Carlton Davis (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate
DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Did Not Participate
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate
Dolphins
CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) – Limited Participation
S Brandon Jones (ankle) – Full Participation
CB Byron Jones (quad/Achilles) – Limited Participation
C Greg Mancz (neck) – Full Participation
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) – Limited Participation
TE Adam Shaheen (neck) – Full Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day