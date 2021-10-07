Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 7: Tampa Bay Practice Report Unchanged

The Buccaneers had no changes to their practice report on Thursday.

Oct 07, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Though Wednesday's practice report was an estimation due to the team's walk-through practice, the estimated statuses of players remain unchanged following Thursday's practice. The Bucs still list nine total players with four non-participants and no further timetables were given on players like Jason Pierre-Paul, Giovani Bernard or Jamel Dean, who have all been practicing in a limited capacity.

Dolphins' cornerback Xavien Howard was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after practicing fully on Wednesday but both cornerback Byron Jones and tight end Adam Shaheen were upgraded in their statuses. Miami also added center Greg Mancz to their report with a neck injury, though he practiced fully.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation  

CB Carlton Davis (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) – Limited Participation

S Brandon Jones (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Byron Jones (quad/Achilles) – Limited Participation

C Greg Mancz (neck) – Full Participation

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) – Limited Participation

TE Adam Shaheen (neck) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

