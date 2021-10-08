Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 8: Gronkowski, Winfield, O'Connor Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without three players this Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 08, 2021
Carmen Vitali

Three players will miss Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins for the Buccaneers. Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains out as he deals with multiple rib injuries, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is still in concussion protocol and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor suffered a calf injury in last Sunday's game in New England.

Additionally, the Bucs have three players officially listed as questionable including running back Giovani Bernard, cornerback Jamel Dean and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Head Coach Bruce Arians said following practice on Friday that the latter two would be 'ready to roll' against the Dolphins while separately mentioning that Bernard, who practiced fully on Friday, looked good.

Both wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had rest days.

The Dolphins list only wide receiver DeVante Parker as questionable for Week Five. Cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday – as did cornerback Byron Jones.

See below for both teams' injury updates and game statuses:

Buccaneers

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation

*WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate  *

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Dolphins

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) – Full Participation

S Brandon Jones (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Byron Jones (quad/Achilles) – Full Participation

C Greg Mancz (neck) – Full Participation

TE Adam Shaheen (neck) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

