Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Done Deal! McCoy Signs, Hits Field

The Bucs’ entire 2010 draft class is now under contract and at work on the practice field on the first day of training camp

Jul 31, 2010 at 10:37 AM
McCoy07_31_10_1_t.jpg



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all their draft picks in camp on the first day of practice and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has every opportunity to prove he can elevate the Buccaneers' defense.

That was assured on Saturday afternoon when McCoy and the Buccaneers finalized a five-year contract between the first and second workouts of the day. Tampa Bay's first-round pick in the 2010 draft and the third player selected overall, McCoy got his deal done in time to join the second half of the camp-opening two-a-day.

To make room for McCoy on the 80-man camp roster, the Buccaneers released rookie quarterback Jevan Snead.

All nine of the Bucs' 2010 draftees are now under contract, and the team still has not endured an extended camp holdout by a rookie since Trent Dilfer in 1994. McCoy's agreement was essentially done on Saturday morning, around the same time the Bucs also finished a six-year extension for left tackle Donald Penn, but not completed and signed until after the morning workout.

The Buccaneers expect McCoy to make an instant impact on their defense, shoring up a run defense that struggled in 2009 and providing the sort of interior pass rush the team has been lacking since the days of Warren Sapp. Though straight comparisons to Sapp may be unfair to McCoy at this point, the Buccaneers do believe the former Oklahoma star can make the under tackle position a dynamic part of their attack once again.

McCoy played that under tackle, or three-technique, position at Oklahoma, starting all 40 games during his three-year career and twice serving as a team captain. His 40 consecutive starts set a new school record for defensive linemen. By selecting him with the third pick of the opening round, the Buccaneers made McCoy their highest-drafted defensive player since they took another former Sooner, defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, with the first overall choice in their inaugural 1976 draft.

The 6-4, 295-pound pass-rusher possesses natural strength and an extremely quick first step that allows him to collapse the pocket from the middle of the line. He dealt with near-constant double-teaming during his collegiate career but still recorded 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback pressures. In 2009, McCoy earned All-America honors while racking up 34 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

The Buccaneers signed Snead as an undrafted free agent on April 26.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Waive Five In Advance of 80-Man Deadline

The Buccaneers got down to the 80-man limit two days early on Sunday by waiving Quinton Bell, Nate Brooks, Troymaine Pope, T.J. Simmons and Lawrence White
news

Bucs Add T Brandon Walton to Depleted O-Line

Former Florida Atlantic standout Brandon Walton is the third offensive lineman added by the Buccaneers in the past week as he arrives as a waiver claim from the Steelers
news

Buccaneers Waive Two Players, Trim Roster to 85

The Buccaneers reached the required 85-man limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline by waiving offensive guard Donell Stanley and wide receiver John Franklin III. 
news

Buccaneers Sign T Jake Benzinger 

news

Buccaneers Waive Three Players Following Preseason Opener

The team announced Sunday that it has waived tight end De'Quan Hampton, cornerback Cameron Kinley and wide receiver Josh Pearson as part of an effort to get the roster down to the required 85 players by Tuesday.
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line Depth, Bring Back Earl Watford

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, signing versatile offensive lineman Earl Watford to the roster.
news

Cameron Brate Set to Return from PUP List

The Buccaneers' offense will get a little deeper this week when veteran TE Cameron Brate, a productive red zone weapon throughout his career, comes off the active/PUP list and returns to practice
news

Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will be making his training camp debut soon after he was removed from the Bucs' active/physically unable to perform list
news

Jordan Whitehead Activated from COVID List

The Bucs are getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field, activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waiving rookie safety Augie Contressa
news

Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Bucs filled an open spot on their training camp O-Line depth chart on Thursday by signing first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins' practice squad
news

Bucs Waive Rookie Tackle Calvin Ashley

Calvin Ashley, an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M was waived after electing to leave the Buccaneers' training camp
news

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.
Advertising