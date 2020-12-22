Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated tackle Donovan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Saturday in Detroit.
Smith was placed on that list last Friday after reporting that he had come in close contact with a family member who had tested positive for the virus. The Bucs' starting left tackle placed himself in self-quarantine and was not able to be cleared in time to play in last Sunday's game at Detroit. Josh Wells started at left tackle in the Buccaneers' 31-27 comeback win. Smith has since tested negative and will be able to return to practice with his teammates on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers have one remaining player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as running back Ronald Jones was given that designation last Wednesday and has not yet been activated.
Smith, a second-round selection in the 2015 draft, has played in 92 of a possible 94 games since joining the Buccaneers. His only missed start prior to last weekend was in Week 15 of last season, when his streak came to an end in Detroit due to ankle and knee injuries. Coincidentally, he can return this time against the same team, as the Lions and Buccaneers face off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Ford Field.