Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated tackle ﻿Donovan Smith﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Saturday in Detroit.

Smith was placed on that list last Friday after reporting that he had come in close contact with a family member who had tested positive for the virus. The Bucs' starting left tackle placed himself in self-quarantine and was not able to be cleared in time to play in last Sunday's game at Detroit. Josh Wells started at left tackle in the Buccaneers' 31-27 comeback win. Smith has since tested negative and will be able to return to practice with his teammates on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers have one remaining player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as running back Ronald Jones was given that designation last Wednesday and has not yet been activated.