'Dress Rehearsal' Brings Chance to See Improvement Along with Familiar Opponent

League-wide, the third preseason game is dubbed the closest thing to a 'dress rehearsal' professional football has. Where starters and the 'ones' play a minimal amount of snaps in the first couple games (starting quarterback Jameis Winston and the rest of the first-team offense played only the opening drives, the starting defense – 10-15 plays), the third game could see them play up to an entire half of football.

It likely won't come to that. It's a balancing act for coaches. You want to see what the team has digested in training camp, but you don't want to risk injury to your starters in a game that has no bearing on the 2019 regular season.

"It's odd because I went to the offensive line, I said 'How much do we need to play?'" Head Coach Bruce Arians said this week. "They said 'We need a half.' I said 'I don't think you do. We'll see about that.' But, they wanted to play a half to get into a little bit more rhythm. It's a catch-22. It always has been and always will be. It's just like going out and tackling in practice – you've got to do it and you've just got to hold your breath that nobody gets hurt."

How much work his starters will get will be a game-time decision for Arians when it comes down to Friday night. He's not going in with a set plan as he has the last couple games. For evaluation purposes, it will be longer than a drive for his offensive starters, but how much more really depends on them.

"It depends how we start," Arians said. "If we start real fast and then have a good first quarter, that might be it. If it's slow, we might play a bit more. Looking at number of snaps, if we have two 10-play drives, we'll probably be finished. If we have five three-play drives, we'll keep playing – one of those things. Defense will be the same way."

Just what will the coaching staff be looking for? On defense, it will no doubt be the communication amongst players and their grasp of the new system against a formidable opponent. On offense, there will obviously be an eagle eye on the offensive line and how their performance helps a certain signal caller, who has been working all preseason on improved decision making as he gets used to Arians' offense.