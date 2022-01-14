Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Overall, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Buccaneers as they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round of the NFC playoffs at home. Only two players were ruled out for Sunday's game: running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson. Three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations, though, including two of the Bucs' starting corners. Most troubling was Carlton Davis, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a back issue. He is officially questionable for this weekend.
The good news is that the Bucs upgraded quite a few players in Friday's practice. Outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Anthony Nelson practiced fully, as did cornerback Jamel Dean and center Ryan Jensen after all being limited in practice this week.
The Eagles haven't ruled anyone out for Sunday but both Nate Herbig and Josh Sweat are questionable. Running back Miles Sanders, offensive tackle Andre Dillard and linebacker Shaun Bradley all practiced fully after being limited.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Carlton Davis (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation
QB Tom Brady (rest) – Full Participation
CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (rest) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Full Participation
DT Steve McLendon (rest) – Full Participation
OLB Anthony Nelson (ankle) – Full Participation
WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Full Participation
DT Ndamukong Suh (rest) – Did Not Participate
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation
Eagles
G Nate Herbig (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
DE Josh Sweat (illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) – Full Participation
DT Fletcher Cox (rest) – Full Participation
G Landon Dickerson (thumb) – Full Participation
T Andre Dillard (knee) – Full Participation
QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) – Full Participation
T Lane Johnson (rest/knee) – Limited Participation
LB Patrick Johnson (back) – Limited Participation
C Jason Kelce (rest) – Full Participation
RB Miles Sanders (hand) – Full Participation
CB Kary Vincent (foot) – Full Participation
WR Greg Ward (back) – Full Participation