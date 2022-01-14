Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday’s Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.

Jan 14, 2022 at 04:57 PM
Carmen Vitali

Overall, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Buccaneers as they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round of the NFC playoffs at home. Only two players were ruled out for Sunday's game: running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson. Three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations, though, including two of the Bucs' starting corners. Most troubling was Carlton Davis, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a back issue. He is officially questionable for this weekend.

The good news is that the Bucs upgraded quite a few players in Friday's practice. Outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Anthony Nelson practiced fully, as did cornerback Jamel Dean and center Ryan Jensen after all being limited in practice this week.

The Eagles haven't ruled anyone out for Sunday but both Nate Herbig and Josh Sweat are questionable. Running back Miles Sanders, offensive tackle Andre Dillard and linebacker Shaun Bradley all practiced fully after being limited.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Carlton Davis (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (rest) – Full Participation

CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (rest) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Steve McLendon (rest) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (rest) – Did Not Participate

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

Eagles

G Nate Herbig (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

DE Josh Sweat (illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) – Full Participation

DT Fletcher Cox (rest) – Full Participation

G Landon Dickerson (thumb) – Full Participation

T Andre Dillard (knee) – Full Participation

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) – Full Participation

T Lane Johnson (rest/knee) – Limited Participation  

LB Patrick Johnson (back) – Limited Participation

C Jason Kelce (rest) – Full Participation

RB Miles Sanders (hand) – Full Participation

CB Kary Vincent (foot) – Full Participation

WR Greg Ward (back) – Full Participation

