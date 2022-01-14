Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Overall, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Buccaneers as they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round of the NFC playoffs at home. Only two players were ruled out for Sunday's game: running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson. Three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations, though, including two of the Bucs' starting corners. Most troubling was Carlton Davis, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a back issue. He is officially questionable for this weekend.