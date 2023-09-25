Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey Sidelined for MNF

The Buccaneers will face the league's fourth-highest scoring offense on Monday night without starters CB Carlton Davis and DL Calijah Kancey

Sep 25, 2023 at 05:45 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense will be down two starters against the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring offense, as top corner Carlton Davis and first-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey have been declared inactive for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers and Eagles submitted their list of inactives at 5:45 p.m. ET on Monday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Three prime-time game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated defensive Deadrin Senat and linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for Sunday's game, giving them a 55-man roster. That meant they had to declare seven players inactive.

Davis will miss a second straight game due to a toe injury. Kancey is also out for the second consecutive week, in his case due to a calf injury he initially suffered in training camp and then reinjured in the season opener. Zyon McCollum is expected to start in place of Davis.

Three other Tampa Bay players were considered questionable to play going into the weekend but rookie guard Cody Mauch (back), defensive lineman Vita Vea (pectoral) and linebacker Devin White (groin) have all been cleared to play.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • CB Carlton Davis
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • TE Payne Durham
  • DL Calijah Kancey
  • DL Deadrin Senat
  • T Brandon Walton
  • OLB Markees Watts

Davis, Dennis, and Kancey are out due to injury.

EAGLES INACTIVES

  • CB Mario Goodrich
  • QB Tanner McKee *
  • DT Moro Ojomo
  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam
  • RB Boston Scott
  • G/T Tyler Steen
  • WR Quez Watkins

* McKee is designated as the Eagles' inactive third quarterback

Scott and Watkins are out due to injury.

