Big-Play Bucs Stifle Eagles to Advance to Divisional Round

The Eagles were guilty of an ineligible-man-downfield to start the next drive, after which Hurts threw a four-yard out to Julio Jones. Hurts moved the sticks with a 14-yard sideline strike to Jones, who was shaken up on the play. Two plays later, Smith got open deep down the middle and Hurts hit him for a 55-yard gain down to the five. Hurts finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Goedert. The Bucs were flagged for offsides on the ensuing extra point, after which the Eagles elected to go for two from the one-yard line. Philadelphia brought out its "Brotherly Shove" play but the Bucs were able to stop it to keep the score at 16-9 with three minutes left in the first half.

White took a first-down handoff around left end for 10 yards to start the next drive. Two plays later, Otton made a great catch on a hard pass out to the left for 20 yards to the Eagles' 44, bringing on the two-minute warning. After the break, Mayfield overthrew Godwin on a seam route, and White couldn't hold onto a hard pass on a quick slant on second down. After an Eagles timeout, Mayfield was sacked on third down, leading to the Bucs' first punt of the game. Return man Britain Covey muffed the kick but fell on it at the Eagles' nine-yard line with 1:33 left before halftime.

The Eagles went into hurry-up mode and a quick pass to RB Kenneth Gainwell got nine yards. A Gainwell run moved the chains as the clock ticked under a minute. Hurts was chased into an emergency throwaway on the next snap, taking the clock down to 40 seconds. Hurts had a lot of time to throw on the next play and found Smith at the 32 for a first down, after which the Eagles used their last timeout of the half. An incompletion and a short completion to Goedert later, and it was third-and-eight with 22 seconds on the clock. Hurts hit Watkins on a short pass on third down but Lavonte David stopped the play two yards short and the first half came to an end.

The Eagles started the second half at their 25 after a touchback and David dropped Swift for a loss of one on first down. After an incompletion, Hurts dropped back to pass on third down but was dropped for a nine-yard sack by Kancey. Braden Mann's punt rolled to a stop at the Bucs' 41.

A quick sideline pass to Otton got 11 yards but moments later the Bucs faced a third-and-seven. The drive ended on the Bucs' half of the field thanks to a sack split by Smith and Fletcher Cox. Jake Camarda's punt was fair caught at the Eagles' 13.

Offsetting penalties erased a first-down scramble by Hurts and Den sniffed out a quick pass to Smith to the left for a loss of eight. A Hurts scramble was good for five and the Eagles kept their drive alive on third down when OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was flagged for pass interference. It was third down again after two Swift runs gained four yards and an outlet pass to Gainwell was nowhere close to moving the chains.

Tampa Bay's next drive started at its own 36. A play-action rollout pass to Otton started the march with a seven-yard gain, and White found a seam over right guard for 12 more to the Eagles' 45. Another play-action pass was good for eight more to Godwin, and White's next carry got one. On third-and-one, Mayfield faked a handoff and looked towards TE Payne Durham but saw a defender in the way and held onto the ball, taking a sack back at the 45. Camarda's punt was fair caught at the Eagles' 10.

Gainwell cut back on a first-down run and was tripped up by David for a loss of six. After a Goedert out was good for 10 yards, the Bucs' defense came up with a huge play. Nelson trapped Hurts in the end zone and the quarterback's desperation heave as he was being dragged down was flagged for intentional grounding. Since Hurts was in the end zone, that was by rule a safety, increasing the Bucs' lead to 18-9 and making the Eagles kick away from their 20-yard line. Thompkins' 27-yard return got the ball to Tampa Bay's 38 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

White bounced off a tackler in the backfield and got six yards on the first play of the ensuing drive. On the next play, Mayfield hit Palmer on an out-breaking route to the right sideline and the rookie wideout broke away from his closest defender then accelerated between two other Eagles and broke free for a 56-yard touchdown.

Swift got the Eagles moving on the next drive with a 17-yard tackle-breaking run, but was stopped for no gain on the next handoff. Hurts got the ball to Smith on a deep slant to get the ball to the Bucs' 37 and bring the fourth quarter to a close. After an incompletion to start the fourth quarter, Hurts found Smith on a crossing route for a first down at the 22. A Kancey tackle in the backfield cost Swift two yards and another ineligible-man-downfield penalty pushed the Eagles back to the 29. A false start resulted in another five yards lost, and a second-and-22 flare pass to Swift got just one yard. Hurts hit swift again over the middle on third down but it was 10 yards short and the Eagles sent out Elliott to try a 40-yard field goal. However, the Bucs were flagged for being offsides and Philadelphia sent its offense back out on fourth-and-five. Hurts tried to find Smith in the end zone but Carlton Davis was there to break it up.

Taking over at his own 17, Mayfield immediately found TE Payne Durham over the middle for a gain of 18. An outlet pass to Godwin got five more but Edmonds was stopped after a gain of just two on second down. Mayfield scrambled for time on third down and threw to Otton for just enough to move the sticks. A holding call on TE Ko Kieft moved the Bucs back 10 yards but Mayfield's back-shoulder throw to Evans got 19 to make it second-and-one. White moved the chains with an eight-yard run over left guard, and two plays later Evans caught a quick slant to make it third-and-one at the Eagles' 28. White powered over left tackle for a new set of downs and Philly used its final timeout with seven minutes to go. Two more White runs made it third-and-seven, and the Bucs decided to put it in the air on third down. Mayfield threw while falling backward against a big rush and got it to Godwin down the middle for a 23-yard touchdown.

Hurts hit Swift for 11 yards to start the next drive but Greg Gaines dropped him for a seven-yard sack on the next snap. Two plays later, the Eagles were flagged for offensive pass interference, making it third-and-18 at the 28. A short pass to Olamide Zaccheaus put the Eagles into a fourth-and-12, and an out to Smith was not enough to keep the drive alive.