Eligible Underclassmen Spike Draft Field

The field of potential Tampa Bay Buccaneer draft picks grew by a significant amount on Friday.
The NFL has released its annual list of underclassmen who applied for and were granted special availability for the draft, and as usual it includes many of the players widely considered to be the top prospects. It was a long list, too, with 96 players getting special eligibility, the second-biggest group of underclassmen ever to declare for the draft. There were 98 players granted special eligibility in 2014.
The NFL also announced the names of 11 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements early and notified the league of such in order to become eligible for the draft.
Among the underclassmen who declared for the 2016 draft are Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith, Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Mississippi tackle Laremy Tunsil, Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch and Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The full list is below; don't be surprised if you hear some of those names again when the Buccaneers are making their picks in April. The underclassmen eligibility list released last January included Jameis Winston and Kwon Alexander, both of whom were drafted by Tampa Bay. In addition, second-round pick Donovan Smith had received his degree, like the 11 above, despite having eligibility left.
A photo timeline of Jameis Winston's rookie year with the Buccaneers.
In fact, 18 of the 32 players picked in the first round last year were underclassmen, including seven of the top 10. Another 13 went in the second round. Fifty of the 74 players granted special eligibility last year were drafted.
Tampa Bay's first two picks in the 2014 draft were also underclassmen: wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. In 2013 the Bucs used mid-round picks on underclassmen Will Gholston and Akeem Spence, a pair of Big Ten defensive linemen. The last time the Bucs did not draft a single underclassman was 2012.
Here are the 96 underclassmen who have been granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft, as released by the NFL on Friday:
Player Pos. College
1 Roberto Aguayo K Florida State
2 Travis Blanks LB Clemson
3 Zac Brooks RB Clemson
4 Eric Enderson P Delaware
5 Austin Johnson DT Penn State
6 Keith Marshall RB Georgia
7 Tyvis Powell DB Ohio State
8 Noah Spence DE Eastern Kentucky
9 Michael Thomas WR Ohio State
10 Corey Tindal DB Marshall
11 Vincent Valentine DT Nebraska
Each of the 96 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was January 18.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft:
Player Pos. College
1 Bralon Addison WR Oregon
2 Dominique Alexander LB Oklahoma
3 Mackensie Alexander DB Clemson
4 Eli Apple DB Ohio State
5 Demarcus Ayers WR Houston
6 Peyton Barber RB Auburn
7 Vonn Bell DB Ohio State
8 Caleb Benenoch T UCLA
9 Andrew Billings DT Baylor
10 Dariusz Bladek G Bethune-Cookman
11 Joey Bosa DE Ohio State
12 Tyler Boyd WR Pittsburgh
13 Daniel Braverman WR Western Michigan
14 Beniquez Brown LB Mississippi State
15 Artie Burns DB Miami
16 Kenny Clark DT UCLA
17 Corey Coleman WR Baylor
18 Trenton Coles DB Duquesne
19 Alex Collins RB Arkansas
20 Maliek Collins DT Nebraska
21 Jack Conklin T Michigan State
22 Pharoh Cooper WR South Carolina
23 Kamalei Correa DE Boise State
24 Su'a Cravens LB Southern California
25 Elijah Daniel DT Murray State
26 Terrell Davis LB British Columbia
27 Kevin Dodd DE Clemson
28 Thomas Duarte TE UCLA
29 Ezekiel Elliott RB Ohio State
30 Leonard Floyd LB Georgia
31 Kendall Fuller DB Virginia Tech
32 Will Fuller WR Notre Dame
33 Jared Goff QB California
34 T.J. Green DB Clemson
35 David Grinnage TE North Carolina State
36 Christian Hackenberg QB Penn State
37 Vernon Hargreaves DB Florida
38 Jerald Hawkins T Louisiana State
39 Derrick Henry RB Alabama
40 Hunter Henry TE Arkansas
41 Willie Henry DT Michigan
42 Rashard Higgins WR Colorado State
43 Austin Hooper TE Stanford
44 Jordan Howard RB Indiana
45 Xavien Howard DB Baylor
46 Germain Ifedi T Texas A&M
47 Myles Jack LB UCLA
48 Cardale Jones QB Ohio State
49 Cayleb Jones WR Arizona
50 Chris Jones DT Mississippi State
51 Jayron Kearse DB Clemson
52 Denver Kirkland T Arkansas
53 Darius Latham DT Indiana
54 Kenny Lawler WR California
55 Shaq Lawson DE Clemson
56 Darron Lee LB Ohio State
57 Roger Lewis WR Bowling Green
58 Steve Longa LB Rutgers
59 Paxton Lynch QB Memphis
60 Jalin Marshall WR Ohio State
61 Alex McCalister DE Florida
62 Brett McMakin LB Northern Iowa
63 Keanu Neal DB Florida
64 Yannick Ngakoue DE Maryland
65 Robert Nkemdiche DT Mississippi
66 Marquez North WR Tennessee
67 Emmanuel Ogbah DE Oklahoma State
68 Paul Perkins RB UCLA
69 Joe Powell DB Globe
70 C.J. Prosise RB Notre Dame
71 Jalen Ramsey DB Florida State
72 Alex Redmond G UCLA
73 Hassan Ridgeway DT Texas
74 A'Shawn Robinson DT Alabama
75 Demarcus Robinson WR Florida
76 Rashard Robinson DB Louisiana State
77 Aldrick Rosas K Southern Oregon
78 Zack Sanchez DB Oklahoma
79 Isaac Seumalo G Oregon State
80 Wendell Smallwood RB West Virginia
81 Jaylon Smith LB Notre Dame
82 Tyrell Smith T Massachusetts
83 Ronnie Stanley T Notre Dame
84 Kelvin Taylor RB Florida
85 Ron Thompson DE Syracuse
86 Laquon Treadwell WR Mississippi
87 Laremy Tunsil T Mississippi
88 Quinn van Gylswyk K British Columbia
89 Nick Vigil LB Utah State
90 Cleveland Wallace DB San Jose State
91 Dwayne Washington RB Washington
92 Stephen Weatherly LB Vanderbilt
93 De'Runnya Wilson WR Mississippi State
94 Daryl Worley DB West Virginia
95 Scooby Wright LB Arizona
96 Avery Young T Auburn