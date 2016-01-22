Eligible Underclassmen Spike Draft Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs, who drafted underclassmen in the first round the last two years, saw the 2016 field of prospects grow by nearly 100 when this year's list of eligible underclassmen was released.

The field of potential Tampa Bay Buccaneer draft picks grew by a significant amount on Friday.

The NFL has released its annual list of underclassmen who applied for and were granted special availability for the draft, and as usual it includes many of the players widely considered to be the top prospects. It was a long list, too, with 96 players getting special eligibility, the second-biggest group of underclassmen ever to declare for the draft. There were 98 players granted special eligibility in 2014.

The NFL also announced the names of 11 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements early and notified the league of such in order to become eligible for the draft.

Among the underclassmen who declared for the 2016 draft are Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith, Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Mississippi tackle Laremy Tunsil, Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch and Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The full list is below; don't be surprised if you hear some of those names again when the Buccaneers are making their picks in April. The underclassmen eligibility list released last January included Jameis Winston and Kwon Alexander, both of whom were drafted by Tampa Bay. In addition, second-round pick Donovan Smith had received his degree, like the 11 above, despite having eligibility left.

Timeline: Jameis Winston's Rookie Season

A photo timeline of Jameis Winston's rookie year with the Buccaneers.

For the first time since declaring for the NFL Draft, Jameis Winston meets with reporters. He expresses his interest to become a Buccaneer almost immediately. "It would be a privilege to get accepted by the Glazer family in Tampa," he says. "I think it would be a privilege to play in Tampa – period."
Winston takes the field for the NFL Scouting combine. He is particularly impressive, drawing positive reviews from the media. Coaches seem impressed with him in the meeting room, in addition to on the field. "I believe I accomplished what I needed to," Winston says. "I just came here trying to be real, be as genuine as possible."
Winston visits the Buccaneers' facilities. He meets with several members of the Bucs' staff, including Head Coach Lovie Smith and General Manager Jason Licht. "I believe (in) this place," Winston says during his visit. "I would love to be here."
Florida State holds their annual Pro Day. Winston is among the players working out for a slue of pro scouts, including those representing the Buccaneers. "The original plan was that I was going to throw 60 to 75 throws," Winston says. "And then when we started writing it down, I was at (personal coach) George (Whitfield)'s house until like 12 o'clock at night. We were just writing down things and going over things. I was like, 'Man, George, I'm a competitor, let's give them everything.'" Winston ended up throwing 102 passes and his performance is considered by many to be a success.
The Buccaneers coaches, including Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter and Quarterbacks Coach Mike Bajakian, fly out to Tallahassee for a private workout with Winston.
With the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers select Winston. "Winston is undeniably a rare prospect on the basis of his statistics and college record alone, but the Buccaneers also believe he has the drive, work ethic and competitiveness necessary to succeed at one of the most difficult jobs in all of sports," Buccaneers.com Senior Writer Scott Smith writes that night. "The opportunity to draft a quarterback prospect of this caliber comes along very infrequently for any franchise, and the first pick in the draft is an incredibly valuable asset."
Winston arrives at the Buccaneers' facilities for the first time. He signs his contract the same day and, later that afternoon, meets with reporters for the first time as a member of the Bucs.  "Earning the job and working and sacrificing your life to be a quarterback for a great franchise like this is my dream," Winston says. "Ever since I've been playing I always wanted to work hard for what I get and I plan on doing that."
Winston takes the practice field for rookie mini-camp, his first practice in a Buccaneer uniform. He arrives early, before the rest of the players, and greets his fellow rookies at the door of the facility.
Winston and the Buccaneers take the field for Organized Team Activities, or OTAs. It's the first time that Winston is able to practice with Mike Evans, Vincent Jackson and the rest of the Buccaneers' veterans.
A day before the start of training camp, Head Coach Lovie Smith names Winston the Buccaneers' starting quarterback. "A lot of things go into that (decision)," Smith said. "We've had a lot of evaluation of him. It's where we feel like he is. We brought him here to be our quarterback and we feel that he's ready to take this next step. We're not game-ready, we're not Tennessee-ready at a lot of positions but he needs to move into that role right now. Again, we all feel good about him going there."
Winston begins his first NFL training camp. The practice is like many training camp practices that summer – humid and rainy. The Buccaneers were forced to practice at the University of South Florida due to the weather.
The Buccaneers travel to Minnesota for their first preseason game of the year. It is Winston's first game action of his NFL career. He completed nine of 19 passes for 131 yards and an interception in one half of play, while rushing for a score. "What we saw from him, facing a little adversity early on, [he] hung in there," Coach Smith says. "[I] looked into his eyes on the sideline, he was anxious to continue to get reps and as much as anything, the script we had drawn up was for him to finish strong. We feel like he did that."
Winston makes his NFL debut against the Titans. His first pass is intercepted and returned for a touchdown. He finishes the game completing 16 of 33 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Winston's first touchdown as a pro comes on a five-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the second quarter.
Winston earns his first NFL win as the Buccaneers top the Saints, 26-19, in New Orleans. He completes 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown in the air and another on the ground. "Jameis did a really good job of hanging in there," Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter says. "He made some beautiful throw, he missed some throws. That's just where we are at [with him]. I'm probably going to be saying that for the next [14] games as we go through."
Winston throws four interceptions as the Buccaneers fall to the Panthers, 37-23. "Confidence will never be an issue," Winston says following the loss. "I've just got to work harder. That was a wakeup call to my work ethic. I have to work harder." He does just that; the next four games, Winston isn't intercepted once.
Winston averages 11 passing yards per attempt as the Buccaneers pick up their second win of the season against the Jaguars. His 11 yards per attempt would be the most in a single game during his rookie season. It is also the Buccaneers' first home victory since the 2013 season. "It was a big win for us and that's our goal, that's my goal individually is to get better every week," Winston says. "If I hold myself to that standard I expect everyone else to hold their self to that standard – the goal to get better every single week. The more we play together, the better and better we get together as a team."
Despite putting together one of his best games of the season, Winston and the Buccaneers surrender a late lead and fall, 31-30, to the Redskins. Winston completed 21 of 29 passes, his highest completion percentage of his rookie season. He also tosses two touchdowns without an interception.
In what would become a signature moment of the 2015 season, Winston flies through the air to score on the ground. It was his only touchdown in Tampa Bay's loss to the Giants. "Anything I can do to help this team out I'm going to do it," he says.
With 54 seconds left to play, Winston runs in for a one-yard touchdown to help lift the Buccaneers past the Cowboys, 10-6. He completed 22 of 39 passes in the Bucs' victory. "The touchdown was magical, man," Winston says. "Had a great fake, a great call, found the way into the end zone."
Winston picks apart the Eagles, throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Buccaneers pick up their second win in a row. His passer rating of 131.6 is the highest of his rookie season. "Every day I step on that field, I think it's going to be a special day," Winston says. "We just turned it up and we played better than they did from an offensive line standpoint. They took control of that line of scrimmage. When you control the line of scrimmage – it's hard to beat a team that's controlling the line of scrimmage."
The Buccaneers defeat the Falcons, reaching 6-6 in the process. Winston converts a seemingly impossible third down late in the game on a 20-yard scramble to keep the Bucs' final drive alive. He then throws the game-winning touchdown to Mike Evans with 1:39 left in regulation to help the Bucs to victory.
Winston throws for a career-high 363 yards but the Buccaneers fall, 33-23, to the Rams. Tampa Bay is eliminated from playoff contention later that week.
Winston passes Peyton Manning for the third-most yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. The Buccaneers finish with a 6-10 record and Winston finished with the 4,042 passing yards, the second-most ever by a Buccaneer quarterback in a single season. Winston addresses the media one last time. "We are going to create a mindset this offseason, I guarantee it," he says. "We are going to create a winning mindset, a mindset that you would never give up... a relentless mindset of being able to persevere over adversity. We are going to have that next year."
In fact, 18 of the 32 players picked in the first round last year were underclassmen, including seven of the top 10. Another 13 went in the second round. Fifty of the 74 players granted special eligibility last year were drafted.

Tampa Bay's first two picks in the 2014 draft were also underclassmen: wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. In 2013 the Bucs used mid-round picks on underclassmen Will Gholston and Akeem Spence, a pair of Big Ten defensive linemen. The last time the Bucs did not draft a single underclassman was 2012.

Here are the 96 underclassmen who have been granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft, as released by the NFL on Friday:

Player                   Pos.   College

1     Roberto Aguayo    K        Florida State

2     Travis Blanks         LB      Clemson

3     Zac Brooks             RB      Clemson

4     Eric Enderson        P        Delaware

5     Austin Johnson      DT      Penn State

6     Keith Marshall       RB      Georgia

7     Tyvis Powell          DB      Ohio State

8     Noah Spence        DE      Eastern Kentucky

9     Michael Thomas   WR     Ohio State

10   Corey Tindal         DB      Marshall

11 Vincent Valentine DT Nebraska

Each of the 96 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was January 18.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2016 NFL Draft:

Player                         Pos.   College

1     Bralon Addison            WR     Oregon

2     Dominique Alexander            LB  Oklahoma

3     Mackensie Alexander  DB      Clemson

4     Eli Apple                     DB      Ohio State

5     Demarcus Ayers           WR     Houston

6     Peyton Barber             RB      Auburn

7     Vonn Bell                    DB      Ohio State

8     Caleb Benenoch         T        UCLA

9     Andrew Billings           DT      Baylor

10   Dariusz Bladek             G        Bethune-Cookman

11   Joey Bosa                    DE      Ohio State

12   Tyler Boyd                   WR     Pittsburgh

13   Daniel Braverman       WR     Western Michigan

14   Beniquez Brown          LB      Mississippi State

15   Artie Burns                   DB      Miami

16   Kenny Clark                 DT      UCLA

17   Corey Coleman           WR     Baylor

18   Trenton Coles              DB      Duquesne

19   Alex Collins                 RB      Arkansas

20   Maliek Collins              DT      Nebraska

21   Jack Conklin                T        Michigan State

22   Pharoh Cooper            WR     South Carolina

23   Kamalei Correa           DE      Boise State

24   Su'a Cravens               LB      Southern California

25   Elijah Daniel               DT      Murray State

26   Terrell Davis                LB      British Columbia

27   Kevin Dodd                 DE      Clemson

28   Thomas Duarte            TE      UCLA

29   Ezekiel Elliott              RB      Ohio State

30   Leonard Floyd             LB      Georgia

31   Kendall Fuller             DB      Virginia Tech

32   Will Fuller                    WR     Notre Dame

33   Jared Goff                   QB      California

34   T.J. Green                   DB      Clemson

35   David Grinnage           TE      North Carolina State

36   Christian Hackenberg QB      Penn State

37   Vernon Hargreaves      DB      Florida

38   Jerald Hawkins             T        Louisiana State

39   Derrick Henry               RB      Alabama

40   Hunter Henry               TE      Arkansas

41   Willie Henry                 DT      Michigan

42   Rashard Higgins          WR     Colorado State

43   Austin Hooper              TE      Stanford

44   Jordan Howard            RB      Indiana

45   Xavien Howard            DB      Baylor

46   Germain Ifedi              T        Texas A&M

47   Myles Jack                   LB      UCLA

48   Cardale Jones             QB      Ohio State

49   Cayleb Jones               WR     Arizona

50   Chris Jones                  DT      Mississippi State

51   Jayron Kearse              DB      Clemson

52   Denver Kirkland           T        Arkansas

53   Darius Latham             DT      Indiana

54   Kenny Lawler              WR     California

55   Shaq Lawson               DE      Clemson

56   Darron Lee                  LB      Ohio State

57   Roger Lewis                 WR     Bowling Green

58   Steve Longa                LB      Rutgers

59   Paxton Lynch              QB      Memphis

60   Jalin Marshall              WR     Ohio State

61   Alex McCalister           DE      Florida

62   Brett McMakin             LB      Northern Iowa

63   Keanu Neal                 DB      Florida

64   Yannick Ngakoue        DE      Maryland

65   Robert Nkemdiche       DT      Mississippi

66   Marquez North             WR     Tennessee

67   Emmanuel Ogbah       DE      Oklahoma State

68   Paul Perkins                RB      UCLA

69   Joe Powell                  DB      Globe

70   C.J. Prosise                  RB      Notre Dame

71   Jalen Ramsey              DB      Florida State

72   Alex Redmond            G        UCLA

73   Hassan Ridgeway        DT      Texas

74   A'Shawn Robinson      DT      Alabama

75   Demarcus Robinson    WR     Florida

76   Rashard Robinson       DB      Louisiana State

77   Aldrick Rosas               K        Southern Oregon

78   Zack Sanchez             DB      Oklahoma

79   Isaac Seumalo            G        Oregon State

80   Wendell Smallwood    RB      West Virginia

81   Jaylon Smith               LB      Notre Dame

82   Tyrell Smith                T        Massachusetts

83   Ronnie Stanley           T        Notre Dame

84   Kelvin Taylor               RB      Florida

85   Ron Thompson            DE      Syracuse

86   Laquon Treadwell       WR     Mississippi

87   Laremy Tunsil             T        Mississippi

88   Quinn van Gylswyk      K        British Columbia

89   Nick Vigil                     LB      Utah State

90   Cleveland Wallace      DB      San Jose State

91   Dwayne Washington    RB      Washington

92   Stephen Weatherly      LB      Vanderbilt

93   De'Runnya Wilson       WR     Mississippi State

94   Daryl Worley                DB      West Virginia

95   Scooby Wright             LB      Arizona

96   Avery Young                T        Auburn

