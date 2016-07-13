Evans Among NFL's Top Fantasy Players

On Wednesday night, the NFL Network revealed that Buccaneers wide receiver is one of the top 50 fantasy players for the 2016 season. In their top 50 countdown, Evans was ranked No. 22.

Despite being a top fantasy player, Evans was not listed on the NFL Network's annual top 100 list after he appeared at No. 75 a year ago. Evans is the first Buccaneer to appear in the top 50 fantasy players, but there will likely be more as Doug Martin, Vincent Jackson and Jameis Winston have yet to appear.