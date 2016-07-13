Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans Among NFL's Top Fantasy Players

Mike Evans is the NFL Network's No. 22 fantasy player for the 2016 season.

Jul 13, 2016 at 08:33 AM
On Wednesday night, the NFL Network revealed that Buccaneers wide receiver is one of the top 50 fantasy players for the 2016 season. In their top 50 countdown, Evans was ranked No. 22.

Despite being a top fantasy player, Evans was not listed on the NFL Network's annual top 100 list after he appeared at No. 75 a year ago. Evans is the first Buccaneer to appear in the top 50 fantasy players, but there will likely be more as Doug Martin, Vincent Jackson and Jameis Winston have yet to appear.

Throughout his first two seasons, Evans has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFC South. He hauled in 12 touchdowns in 2014, which were the most in Buccaneer history. He's also recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

