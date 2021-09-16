2021 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 2

ADDITIONAL 2021 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

While "keeping the band" together on the field for a run at another championship, the Buccaneers also managed to keep their coaching staff almost entirely intact for 2021. The lone departure was Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El, who left to coach the receivers on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit. There were two additions to Arians' staff: Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis.

Mike Greenberg, who provided invaluable help to Jason Licht in the efforts to keep the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning roster together as the team's director of football administration, was promoted during the offseason to vice president of football administration. Greenberg is entering his 12th year with the team.

After playing their 2020 home schedule in front of audiences ranging from empty stands to about 25% capacity, the Buccaneers will be at full capacity at Raymond James Stadium in 2021. And we do mean full capacity. The defending champions have already sold out every home game this season; the last time every game at Raymond James Stadium sold out was in 2009.

The Buccaneers introduced new uniforms in 2020 that were heavily influenced by the look the team had during its first Super Bowl era but also included a brand new alternate set with matching pewter jerseys and pants. That gave the team four combinations last season: pewter on pewter, white on white, white on pewter and red on pewter. The Bucs will use a fifth combination in 2021, with a red jersey over white pants, which they will wear in the Sunday Night Football spotlight at home against the Saints in Week 15.

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown is not a new addition to the team in 2021 but he will have a chance to make a greater impact this season. Brown joined the Buccaneers at midseason last year and played in the last eight games of the regular season, recording 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also appeared in three postseason contests and memorably scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LV. This time Brown will be an integral part of the offense from Day One, and he'll be moving more freely after having knee surgery in the offseason. From 2013-18, Brown averaged approximately 114 catches for 1,524 yards and 13 touchdowns per season.

Falcons:

Atlanta is starting over with a new coaching staff in 2021 after letting Dan Quinn go last November. Now at the helm is Arthur Smith, the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Smith brought in Dave Ragone as his offensive coordinator and coaxed Dean Pees out of a brief retirement to run the defense.

The Falcons revamped their football leadership overall, also moving on from long-time General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, who had been in control of the roster since 2008. Replacing Dimitroff is another familiar figure in the NFC South, former Saints executive Terry Fontenot. Fontenot was with the Saints for nearly two decades and in 2020 had been promoted to assistant general manager & vice president of pro personnel.

Another Falcon era ended during the offseason when wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Titans in June. A first-round pick in 2011, Jones played a full decade in Atlanta and left as the franchise's all-time leading receiver with 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Without much room to work with under the COVID-suppressed salary cap, the Falcons let Alex Mack, the anchor of their offensive line the last five seasons, exit via free agency. Mack joined the 49ers and Matt Hennessy, a third-round pick in 2020, has taken over as the starting center.

TOP STORYLINES

Atlanta's Titan-ic Identity – The Falcons are obviously seeking a fresh start after three straight losing campaigns, and they began that process by hiring former Tennessee Titans' Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith as their new head coach. Smith became a hot head coaching candidate over the past two seasons while building a potent Titans offense around castoff Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill and previously underutilized jumbo back Derrick Henry. Tannehill resurrected his career with two seasons of a passer rating north of 106 and Henry bulldozed his way to more than 3,500 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns over those two seasons. Smith also brought Dean Pees, who was Tennessee's defensive coordinator in 2018-19, out of retirement and Atlanta switched their defense to a base 3-4. So how much of the approach and success from those Tennessee years can Smith and company bring to Atlanta. Obviously, every coach has to shape his approach to some extent to the players who he has on hand, and the Falcons obviously don't have Derrick Henry. Atlanta did seem intent on running the ball early in their season-opening loss to Philadelphia, and did so quite successfully before the score got too lopsided. How much would a strong rushing attack and more use of play-action and rollouts help Matt Ryan recapture his best days? Can Pees' schemes help Atlanta create the pass rush it has been missing for the last few seasons? Smith will be looking to build a new culture in Atlanta, as every incoming coach does, and a strong showing against the defending champs would help Falcons players buy in.

Down to the Ground – The Bucs scored 31 points (again) and racked up 431 yards of offense in their Week One win over Dallas, so it's clear that the tom Brady-led offense will be as potent as ever. However, a running game that finished in a tie for 28th place last season didn't show much in the opener, either, gaining 52 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per tote. The Bucs' longest run of the day was seven yards. This comes on the (distant) heals of a playoff run that made it seem as if Tampa Bay was starting to achieve more balance in its attack. After handing off on 36.3 of their offensive plays during the 2020 regular season, the Bucs ran on 45.7% of their snaps in their four playoff victories. In the 2021 season opener, both Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette were involved in costly turnovers and Jones did not get another carry after his second-quarter fumble. However, Head Coach Bruce Arians and play-caller Byron Leftwich both firmly expressed their confidence in the Jones-Fournette duo this week and Arians said Jones would start the game against Atlanta. (Fournette started the opener.) Atlanta's run defense was fairly good in 2020 and features stars in Grady Jarrett and Deion Sanders, but the Eagles got them for 173 yards in Week One. That's a bit misleading, however, as mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 62 of those yards. Still, the Buccaneers may be looking to get their two co-starting backs much more involved in Week Two in search of an offense more like what they featured in the 2020 postseason.

Getting Home in the Backfield – The Buccaneers tied for fourth in the NFL with 48 sacks last year and came into 2021 eyeing the team single-season mark of 55 sacks set in 2000. Starting outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett (45.5 combined sacks over the past two seasons) had new help in rookie first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who showed great promise in the preseason. The Buccaneers also feature one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers in the league in Devin White, who racked up 9.0 sacks last year. With young defenders becoming more and more comfortable in Todd Bowles' schemes, the third-year coordinator could be free to dig deeper into his playbook, and indeed the Buccaneers featured some exotic fronts against Dallas. The Buccaneers would finish that game with only one sack despite Dak Prescott dropping back to pass 59 times, this one belonging to Barrett. They would add seven quarterback hits and 17 pressures, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, but were rarely able to get home with Prescott routinely getting rid of the ball quickly. Against a Falcons offense that has the potential to be much more potent than it was in its six-point opener, the Buccaneers will try to turn more of those pressures into drive-killing sacks.

Secondary Concerns – Tampa Bay will have to make some adjustments in their defensive backfield after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was forced to injured reserve by an elbow dislocation in Week One. The Bucs opened the season with Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis starting on the outside and Jamel Dean coming in for sub packages when Murphy-Bunting moved into the slot. Now Dean will be the full-time bookend to Davis and will be looking to bounce back from a rocky game on Thursday night. The versatile Ross Cockrell took over in the slot but that reduces the team's depth at safety, a position Cockrell had successfully added to his repertoire during training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay promoted veteran safety Andrew Adams, who knows the system well, from the practice squad and are hopeful of getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back from a hamstring injury this week. They also believe that safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Mike Edwards can take some snaps in the slot, if necessary. Whoever is available on Sunday, the Bucs' secondary is already going to have a significantly different look in Week Two.