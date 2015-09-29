Falcons, Panthers Remain Atop NFC South

New Orleans Saints (0-3): The analysis by ESPN's David Newton above also mentions that Carolina's defense didn't have its best day against reserve QB Luke McCown and the winless Saints. McCown was 31-of-38, threw for 310 yards and completed passes to nine different players…but he also didn't have a touchdown and he threw an interception in the end zone from the Carolina 23 with just over a minute left in the game.

Of course, Josh Norman's end zone pick was also described as spectacular and McCown had been flushed out of the pocket on the third-down play, increasing the level of difficulty in the estimation of Head Coach Sean Payton. Overall, Payton was pleased with McCown's efforts.

"I thought he had a real good demeanor, was accurate and made good decisions," said the coach. "You know obviously not enough at the end, but, the other thing that he did pretty well is there were a few times where he escaped pressure and got flushed out of the pocket and made a completion. I think that happened maybe two or three times and that was encouraging."