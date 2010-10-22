Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans Can Support Military Sunday at Bucs Game

The Glazer Family Foundation and the nonprofit organization Support Our Troops will conduct a military supply drive prior to Sunday's Tampa Bay-St. Louis game at Raymond James Stadium

Oct 22, 2010 at 03:35 AM
MilitaryDrive10_22_10_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will show their appreciation for the men and women of the U.S. Military on Sunday as they take on the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

And, with the help of fans attending Sunday's game, the Buccaneers will also be sending a very welcome taste of home to those members of the military currently stationed overseas.

Sunday's home game against St. Louis will double as the team's Military Appreciation Day, with events such as a flyover, a moment of silence for fallen soldiers, a team introduction with soldiers leading the Buccaneers out of the tunnel and a halftime induction ceremony. In addition to cheering on the servicemen and women on these occasions, fans attending the game can participate in a military supply drive as they arrive at the stadium.

The Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation will conduct the drive in order to directly help the men and women serving our country in foreign lands. Fans are asked to donate coffee, hygiene items, nonperishable food and new or slightly used CDs and DVDs. Volunteers from the nonprofit organization Support Our Troops will be located at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Donated items will be shipped directly to United States military bases overseas to support our troops.

Fans not attending Sunday's game can still help. Visit www.SupportOurTroops.org to learn about more ways one can give back to the military.

However, fans who do participate in the military supply drive at the stadium will also be putting themselves in position to win valuable team merchandise. Each fan who donates an item on Sunday will be entered into a drawing to win an authentic team-signed item. A raffle will be held during the game and the winner will be announced before the conclusion of the contest.

The Glazer Family Foundation is dedicated to assisting charitable and educational causes in the West Central Florida region. The Foundation aids established not-for-profit organizations that work with youth and families to help identify and create programs which support positive social and economic development within our communities. The Glazers, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, established the Foundation in 1999. Since that time, the Glazer Family Foundation has given millions of dollars in programs, grants, tickets and merchandise to the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the Foundation donated $5 million toward the construction of a new children's museum in downtown Tampa, which opened on September 25, 2010 and is named the Glazer Children's Museum. Visit www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org for more information.

Sunday's military supply drive is the third of six gameday drives the Glazer Family Foundation will conduct at Buccaneer home games this season. These remaining games will also feature drives:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Leaders in Sport Names Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winner of 2021 Inclusion Award 

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Present More Than $50,000 in New Technology to Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa

Teachers receive new devices to help bridge the digital divide for students; Title I school a focus of Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative and team's Youth Leadership Program
news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
Advertising