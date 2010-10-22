Fans Can Support Military Sunday at Bucs Game





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will show their appreciation for the men and women of the U.S. Military on Sunday as they take on the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

And, with the help of fans attending Sunday's game, the Buccaneers will also be sending a very welcome taste of home to those members of the military currently stationed overseas.

Sunday's home game against St. Louis will double as the team's Military Appreciation Day, with events such as a flyover, a moment of silence for fallen soldiers, a team introduction with soldiers leading the Buccaneers out of the tunnel and a halftime induction ceremony. In addition to cheering on the servicemen and women on these occasions, fans attending the game can participate in a military supply drive as they arrive at the stadium.

The Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation will conduct the drive in order to directly help the men and women serving our country in foreign lands. Fans are asked to donate coffee, hygiene items, nonperishable food and new or slightly used CDs and DVDs. Volunteers from the nonprofit organization Support Our Troops will be located at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Donated items will be shipped directly to United States military bases overseas to support our troops.

Fans not attending Sunday's game can still help. Visit www.SupportOurTroops.org to learn about more ways one can give back to the military.

However, fans who do participate in the military supply drive at the stadium will also be putting themselves in position to win valuable team merchandise. Each fan who donates an item on Sunday will be entered into a drawing to win an authentic team-signed item. A raffle will be held during the game and the winner will be announced before the conclusion of the contest.

The Glazer Family Foundation is dedicated to assisting charitable and educational causes in the West Central Florida region. The Foundation aids established not-for-profit organizations that work with youth and families to help identify and create programs which support positive social and economic development within our communities. The Glazers, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, established the Foundation in 1999. Since that time, the Glazer Family Foundation has given millions of dollars in programs, grants, tickets and merchandise to the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the Foundation donated $5 million toward the construction of a new children's museum in downtown Tampa, which opened on September 25, 2010 and is named the Glazer Children's Museum. Visit www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org for more information.

