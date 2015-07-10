Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 12

No. 12 – QB Doug Williams

Buccaneers Career (1978-1982)

5 Seasons

12,648 Passing Yards

73 Passing TDs

66.2 Passer Rating

879 Rushing Yards

13 Rushing TDs One of 2015's Ring of Honor inductees finds himself at #12 in our Top 20 list of All-Time Fan-Favorite Buccaneers stars. One of 2015's Ring of Honor inductees finds himself at #12 in our Top 20 list of All-Time Fan-Favorite Buccaneers stars.

Doug Williams was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17th overall in 1978. One year later, in the fourth season of the franchise that had won just seven of it's 44 games, Doug Williams and the Buccaneers stunned the NFL.

In that 1979 season, Williams led the Bucs to a 10-6 record, the NFC Central Division title, the team's first-ever playoff berth and victory and a trip to the NFC Championship game.

Williams, the fourth-leading passer in team history with 12,648 yards, still holds the single-game high of 486 yards. He twice compiled seasons with four 300-yard passing games, a single-season mark that still stands for the team.