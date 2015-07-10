Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 12

Buccaneers.com polled fans on their favorite all-time player. Here's who finished No. 12.

Jul 10, 2015 at 05:48 AM

No. 12 – QB Doug Williams

Buccaneers Career (1978-1982)
5 Seasons
12,648 Passing Yards
73 Passing TDs
66.2 Passer Rating
879 Rushing Yards
13 Rushing TDs

williams-story.jpg

One of 2015's Ring of Honor inductees finds himself at #12 in our Top 20 list of All-Time Fan-Favorite Buccaneers stars.

Doug Williams was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17th overall in 1978. One year later, in the fourth season of the franchise that had won just seven of it's 44 games, Doug Williams and the Buccaneers stunned the NFL.

In that 1979 season, Williams led the Bucs to a 10-6 record, the NFC Central Division title, the team's first-ever playoff berth and victory and a trip to the NFC Championship game.

Williams, the fourth-leading passer in team history with 12,648 yards, still holds the single-game high of 486 yards. He twice compiled seasons with four 300-yard passing games, a single-season mark that still stands for the team.

On Sunday, December 6, this year, Doug Williams will watch his name unveiled on the side of Raymond James Stadium during his much-deserved Ring of Honor ceremony, truly enshrining him as one of the most important Buccaneers of all time.

Best of Doug Williams

The best photos of quarterback Doug Williams.

