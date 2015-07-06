Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 20

Buccaneers.com polled fans on their favorite all-time player. Here's who finished No. 20.

Jul 06, 2015 at 07:32 AM

No. 20 - RB Cadillac Williams

  • Buccaneer Career (2005-10)
  • 70 Games
  • 3,677 Rushing Yards
  • 909 Receiving Yards
  • 24 Total Touchdowns
  • 3.8 Yards per Carry
  • 2005 NFL Offensive ROY
cadillac-story.jpg

The first spot on our Top 20 All-Time Fan-Favorite Buccaneers goes to former first-round selection, Cadillac Williams. While he is one of the top running backs in Buccaneers history, it is his toughness, fortitude and grit that cemented his spot in the hearts of Bucs Nation.

In his first season after being selected fifth overall by the Bucs, Williams racked up 1,178 yards, six touchdowns and 47 of the 50 votes to be named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Two years later, he would tear the patellar tendon in his right knee, requiring surgery and ending his season. The next year, he would tear his left patellar tendon, but the Buccaneer back was not counting himself out.

In 2009, Williams returned to start 15 games, break 1,040 yards from scrimmage and find the end zone seven times, coming in just behind QB Tom Brady for Comeback Player of the Year honors. When he hung up his cleats for the team, Williams ranked fourth in team history in rushing yardage, fifth in rushing TDs and fifth rushing yards per game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

