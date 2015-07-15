Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 5

Buccaneers.com polled fans on their favorite all-time player. Here's who finished No. 5.

Jul 15, 2015 at 07:21 AM

No. 5 – DT Warren Sapp

Buccaneers Career (1995-2003)
Pro Football HOF (2013)
Bucs Ring of Honor (2013)
No. 2 on Bucs' All-Time Sack List
Seven-Time Pro Bowler
Four-Time All-Pro
307 Career Tackles

sapp-story.jpg

There are three players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played the majority of their careers with the Buccaneers. One of them, Lee Roy Selmon, was voted by the fans as their sixth-favorite player in team history. Another, Derrick Brooks, will appear later on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is the team's third Hall of Famer, defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Sapp, elected to Hall in 2013, played for the Bucs from 1995 to 2003. During his nine seasons in Tampa, he was named to seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four years in a row, from 1999 to 2002.

His 77 career sacks are second on the Bucs' all-time list, coming in 1.5 shy of Selmon's team record. Sapp had double-digit sacks in three of his seasons in Tampa, including the 2000 season when he recorded 16.5.

He was elected to the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor in 2013.

Best of Warren Sapp

The best photos of defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

[**<< Previous: No. 6**](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Fans-Favorite-All-Time-Bucs-No-6/fd9dab91-d57c-4ee9-9afa-76b8974bee31) **[Next: No. 4 >>](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Fans-Favorite-All-Time-Bucs-No-4/ab45e4a9-ed5b-4f51-8588-52c2e33e5423)**
