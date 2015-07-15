Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 5

No. 5 – DT Warren Sapp
Buccaneers Career (1995-2003)
Sapp, elected to Hall in 2013, played for the Bucs from 1995 to 2003. During his nine seasons in Tampa, he was named to seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four years in a row, from 1999 to 2002.
His 77 career sacks are second on the Bucs' all-time list, coming in 1.5 shy of Selmon's team record. Sapp had double-digit sacks in three of his seasons in Tampa, including the 2000 season when he recorded 16.5.
He was elected to the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor in 2013.
