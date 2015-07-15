Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 5

No. 5 – DT Warren Sapp

Buccaneers Career (1995-2003)

Pro Football HOF (2013)

Bucs Ring of Honor (2013)

No. 2 on Bucs' All-Time Sack List

Seven-Time Pro Bowler

Four-Time All-Pro

307 Career Tackles There are three players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played the majority of their careers with the Buccaneers. One of them, Lee Roy Selmon, was voted by the fans as their sixth-favorite player in team history. Another, Derrick Brooks, will appear later on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is the team's third Hall of Famer, defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Sapp, elected to Hall in 2013, played for the Bucs from 1995 to 2003. During his nine seasons in Tampa, he was named to seven Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four years in a row, from 1999 to 2002.

His 77 career sacks are second on the Bucs' all-time list, coming in 1.5 shy of Selmon's team record. Sapp had double-digit sacks in three of his seasons in Tampa, including the 2000 season when he recorded 16.5.