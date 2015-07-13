Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 9

Buccaneers.com polled fans on their favorite all-time player. Here's who finished No. 9.

Jul 13, 2015 at 07:05 AM

No. 9 – LB Lavonte David

Buccaneers Career (2012- )
2013 First-Team All-Pro
Led NFL in Tackles/ Game (2014)
12th-Most Tackles in Bucs History
Six Career Interceptions
No. 56 on NFL's Top 100
Ten Career Sacks

lavonte-story.jpg

Earlier in the rankings, wide receiver Vincent Jackson made an appearance at No. 13, becoming the first current Buccaneer to be listed among the fans' favorite players in team history. As Buccaneers.com continues to count down the fans' selections, another active player has made the list. Coming in at No. 9 is linebacker Lavonte David.

David, the Bucs' second-round pick in 2012, has established himself as one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL. In 2013, he was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. And in 2014, he led the league in tackles per game. Despite that, he's yet to be named to the Pro Bowl.

David has led the Buccaneers in tackles in each of his three seasons, averaging 143.3 per year. He's got a nose for the ball in the passing game as well; he's intercepted six passes and defended 19 more in his career. During their annual Top 100, fellow NFL players selected David as the No. 56 player in the league. He was No. 35 in 2013.

