Fans' Favorite All-Time Bucs, No. 9

No. 9 – LB Lavonte David

Buccaneers Career (2012- )

2013 First-Team All-Pro

Led NFL in Tackles/ Game (2014)

12th-Most Tackles in Bucs History

Six Career Interceptions

No. 56 on NFL's Top 100

Ten Career Sacks Earlier in the rankings, wide receiver Vincent Jackson made an appearance at No. 13, becoming the first current Buccaneer to be listed among the fans' favorite players in team history. As Buccaneers.com continues to count down the fans' selections, another active player has made the list. Coming in at No. 9 is linebacker Lavonte David. Earlier in the rankings, wide receiver Vincent Jackson made an appearance at No. 13, becoming the first current Buccaneer to be listed among the fans' favorite players in team history. As Buccaneers.com continues to count down the fans' selections, another active player has made the list. Coming in at No. 9 is linebacker Lavonte David.

David, the Bucs' second-round pick in 2012, has established himself as one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL. In 2013, he was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. And in 2014, he led the league in tackles per game. Despite that, he's yet to be named to the Pro Bowl.