Fans Get Chance to Meet Bucs Before Night Practice





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will conduct an autograph session with the entire roster at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday before the team's much-anticipated Night Practice presented by Bright House Networks. The autograph session will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last approximately two hours, followed by an evening of football that will include a full-speed intra-squad scrimmage.

To help ensure that as many fans as possible get their most coveted autographs, the Buccaneers have adopted the familiar voucher system that previously produced many successful "FanFest" events at Raymond James Stadium.

While the majority of the team will be seated at tables in the East and West Main Concourses (offense on one side, defense on the other), there will also be four groups of featured players in the Club Lounges. To visit any of those four locations, fans will need to acquire free autograph vouchers at the ticket office windows located on the south side of the exterior of the stadium between Gates C and D.

The distribution of the autograph vouchers for the featured areas will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The stadium gates will open at 4:00 p.m.; season pass members will be allowed admittance beginning at 3:30 p.m. Vouchers are only needed for the four featured areas; fans will be able to acquire many autographs at the two general tables.

Parking for Saturday's event is free and the stadium lots will be opened at 2:30 p.m. Admittance to all aspects of the Night Practice, including the autograph session and the team's workout on the field from 6:30 to 8:45 is also free. Concessions will be available for purchase, including $1 hot dogs and soft drinks.

The Buccaneers will conduct a full-scale practice in front of the fans on Saturday evening, complete with the first scrimmage under new Head Coach Greg Schiano. The night will also feature interviews with Schiano and General Manager Mark Dominik on the BucVision videoboards as well as explanations of the various drills by assistant coaches. The evening will include with a spectacular fireworks show over the stadium.