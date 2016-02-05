Fans Name Jameis Winston Rookie of the Year

On Saturday, the NFL announced that Jameis Winston had been selected by the fans as this year's Rookie of the Year. The NFL's award was selected based on a fan vote, which was conducted on NFL.com for the past month.
Winston was selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week three different times during the season, more than any other rookie in the league. He threw for 4,042 yards, the third-most by a rookie in league history. Winston's total passing yards were also the second-most by a Buccaneer quarterback in a single season. Winston's 28 combined touchdowns were the third-most by a rookie signal-caller, as well.
"It feels great to receive this honor from the fans," said Winston. "My goal coming into my rookie season was to come in and do whatever it took to help us win games and compete. As great as this individual accomplishment is, it is really a reflection of how well our entire offense did this season. The fans are what make our sport so great and getting this kind of recognition based on their votes is very special to me."
Behind Winston, the Buccaneers finished with the No. 5 offense in the NFL, the team's highest-ever finish. Last season, the team was ranked No. 30.
Winston was one of several players nominated for the award. Also selected as finalist were Oakland's Amari Cooper, Los Angeles' Todd Gurley, Kansas City's Marcus Peters and Seattle's Tyler Lockett.
Winston had been named Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Focus and was the consensus pick for the award by NFL Media's analysts. Winston is also up for the Associated Press' Rookie of the Year award, along with the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year award.
A photo timeline of Jameis Winston's rookie year with the Buccaneers.