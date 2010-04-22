Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans Ring in First Round at 2010 Miller Lite Draft Party

A huge crowd assembled at Raymond James Stadium to watch the Buccaneers make their first round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2010 at 05:52 AM
When the St. Louis Rams selected quarterback Sam Bradford with the first overall pick, the rumbling began.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Detroit Lions had taken defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at No. 2, it grew into a buzz of energy.

And when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy with the third selection in the draft, as most of the fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium Thursday for the 2010 Miller Lite Draft Party expected the team would, a huge roar erupted from the crowd.

The event drew one of the biggest collections of Bucs fans to ever assemble for the annual celebration, which came as little surprise considering the high draft pick the Bucs owned and the considerable excitement surrounding the new prime-time scheduling for the first round of the NFL Draft.

A number of current and former Bucs players were on hand to help the franchise welcome in its newest member, including 2009 draftees Josh Freeman and Roy Miller. Even Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Mark Dominik made an appearance to join in the celebration, albeit via video conference.

As the players and fans watched the first round unfold on the brand new, high definition video walls installed in the stadium this offseason, the anticipation for the 2010 season continued to snowball with the addition of McCoy.

And although he was at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, far out of earshot from the lively cheers, the Bucs fans still shouted out their approval as if the newest Buccaneer could hear them. Soon enough, they'll get the chance to cheer him on Sundays, and if the Miller Lite Draft Party was any indication, McCoy will hear them loud and clear.

