Fans' Top Moments in Bucs History, No. 1

Fans voted for their favorite moments in Buccaneer history. Here’s who finished No. 1.

Jul 24, 2015 at 02:09 AM

1) January 26, 2003**
Finally, at the top spot in our Top 5 Fan-Favorite All-Time Buccaneers Moments, of course we take you to Super Bowl XXXVII where the Bucs faced the Oakland Raiders. Late in the fourth quarter, with a 34-21 Buccaneers lead, Derrick Brooks picked off Raiders' QB Rich Gannon and returned the interception 44 yards for one of three Buccaneers defensive touchdowns. That unforgettable play sealed the Buccaneers Super Bowl victory and cemented the 2002 Buccaneers defense as one of the greatest in NFL history.

