Fans' Top Moments in Bucs History, No. 4

4) October 13, 2002**
Your #4 moment again comes from the 2002 Super Bowl Championship season in a 17-3 home victory over the Cleveland Browns. Mike Alstott got Raymond James Stadium on their feet after taking a handoff 19 yards on a run where he went around, through and over eight different Cleveland Browns defenders.
