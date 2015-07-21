Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans' Top Moments in Bucs History, No. 4

Fans voted for their favorite moments in Buccaneer history. Here’s who finished No. 4.

Jul 21, 2015 at 06:16 AM

4) October 13, 2002**
Your #4 moment again comes from the 2002 Super Bowl Championship season in a 17-3 home victory over the Cleveland Browns. Mike Alstott got Raymond James Stadium on their feet after taking a handoff 19 yards on a run where he went around, through and over eight different Cleveland Browns defenders.

