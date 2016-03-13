Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Farewell from Buccaneers Cheerleader Cori

After three seasons in Tampa Bay, Cori is hanging up her pom-poms.

Mar 13, 2016 at 07:42 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

Photos: Buccaneers Cheerleader Cori

Photos from Cori's career with the Buccaneers.

No Title
1 / 51
No Title
2 / 51
No Title
3 / 51
No Title
4 / 51
No Title
5 / 51
No Title
6 / 51
No Title
7 / 51
No Title
8 / 51
No Title
9 / 51
No Title
10 / 51
No Title
11 / 51
No Title
12 / 51
No Title
13 / 51
No Title
14 / 51
No Title
15 / 51
No Title
16 / 51
No Title
17 / 51
No Title
18 / 51
No Title
19 / 51
No Title
20 / 51
No Title
21 / 51
No Title
22 / 51
No Title
23 / 51
No Title
24 / 51
No Title
25 / 51
No Title
26 / 51
No Title
27 / 51
No Title
28 / 51
No Title
29 / 51
No Title
30 / 51
No Title
31 / 51
No Title
32 / 51
No Title
33 / 51
No Title
34 / 51
No Title
35 / 51
No Title
36 / 51
No Title
37 / 51
No Title
38 / 51
No Title
39 / 51
No Title
40 / 51
No Title
41 / 51
No Title
42 / 51
No Title
43 / 51
No Title
44 / 51
No Title
45 / 51
No Title
46 / 51
No Title
47 / 51
No Title
48 / 51
No Title
49 / 51
No Title
50 / 51
No Title
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Dear Bucs Fans,

I am not writing you this farewell letter to say goodbye, I am writing you this letter to say thank you. As I reflect on my last three years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer Cheerleader (TBBC), I realize that all my childhood dreams have come true. Born in Tampa and raised by a family who adores the game of football, I could be found on game day rooting for my favorite team, the Bucs! The same butterflies I remember having as a girl, watching the Buccaneer cheerleaders, are the same butterflies I would get every game day I ran out of the tunnel and onto the field. With out a doubt, all I ever wanted in my dancing career was to be a Bucs Cheerleader.

One of the biggest aspects of the TBBC program that I will miss is the involvement within the Tampa community. As a TBBC, I was an ambassador for the Buccaneer organization, and had the privilege to participate in countless events around the Bay area. I thoroughly enjoyed events at the local schools through the Buccaneer Academy program. We were able to enrich children's education in both fitness and healthy eating. My favorite community event was the D-Line Does Christmas! The defensive line, cheerleaders, and Captain Fear would come together to surprise selected families with a tour of One Buc, give out numerous holiday gifts, and provide a shopping spree at Target. Giving back to the community is something I now take very serious, and I am forever grateful to been given a great foundation through the Bucs.

Another piece that I will miss deeply is the relationship I have made with the numerous girls that have been apart of this program. The women on the team are so much more then a pretty face; they are intelligent young professionals who have taught me more about teamwork and leadership. I had the opportunity to be a captain for the past two seasons, which allowed me to pass down some traditions and tips that I had been taught. Through team retreats, line outings, team dinners, and numerous team events I have built a bond with these girls that could never be replaced.

The piece that I will miss the most is the game day experience on the field. The excitement and energy that is felt every Sunday in the fall, is something that can't be replaced. I had the honor of representing the Buccaneer's at the 2016 Pro Bowl game in Hawaii, which was the ultimate game day experience for me. I was able to learn from the 25 other women representing their teams, while also beaming about my wonderful team. That truly was an experience of a lifetime!

Becoming a cheerleader changed my life, but I couldn't have done it alone. Thank you to the Bucs community and office staff for always supporting the TBBC. Also thank you to the amazing women that I was able to cheer beside for three of my best years. My family always made me feel like I could do anything, and always gave me the encouragement I needed. Lastly, thank you to my amazing coaches, especially the most current coach, Tara. This program could not function without all your hard work, and I would not be where I am today without you believing in me! It has been an amazing ride and I couldn't have done it without everyone's support!

Whether on the sidelines or in the stands, Go Bucs!

-TBBC Cori

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Cheerleading Roster Announced

The Bucs have unveiled their 2016 cheerleading roster.

news

Farewell from Buccaneers Cheerleader Jada

After two seasons in Tampa Bay, Jada is hanging up her pom-poms.

news

Farewell from Bucs Cheerleader Megan

After three seasons in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers Cheerleader Megan is hanging up her pom-poms.

news

Farewell Letter from Cheerleader Kelsey

Buccaneers Cheerleader Kelsey is hanging up her pom-poms.

news

2016 Buccaneers Cheerleaders Audition Info

Audition information for the 2016 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders.

Advertising