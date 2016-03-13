Farewell from Buccaneers Cheerleader Cori

Photos from Cori's career with the Buccaneers.
Dear Bucs Fans,
I am not writing you this farewell letter to say goodbye, I am writing you this letter to say thank you. As I reflect on my last three years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer Cheerleader (TBBC), I realize that all my childhood dreams have come true. Born in Tampa and raised by a family who adores the game of football, I could be found on game day rooting for my favorite team, the Bucs! The same butterflies I remember having as a girl, watching the Buccaneer cheerleaders, are the same butterflies I would get every game day I ran out of the tunnel and onto the field. With out a doubt, all I ever wanted in my dancing career was to be a Bucs Cheerleader.
One of the biggest aspects of the TBBC program that I will miss is the involvement within the Tampa community. As a TBBC, I was an ambassador for the Buccaneer organization, and had the privilege to participate in countless events around the Bay area. I thoroughly enjoyed events at the local schools through the Buccaneer Academy program. We were able to enrich children's education in both fitness and healthy eating. My favorite community event was the D-Line Does Christmas! The defensive line, cheerleaders, and Captain Fear would come together to surprise selected families with a tour of One Buc, give out numerous holiday gifts, and provide a shopping spree at Target. Giving back to the community is something I now take very serious, and I am forever grateful to been given a great foundation through the Bucs.
Another piece that I will miss deeply is the relationship I have made with the numerous girls that have been apart of this program. The women on the team are so much more then a pretty face; they are intelligent young professionals who have taught me more about teamwork and leadership. I had the opportunity to be a captain for the past two seasons, which allowed me to pass down some traditions and tips that I had been taught. Through team retreats, line outings, team dinners, and numerous team events I have built a bond with these girls that could never be replaced.
The piece that I will miss the most is the game day experience on the field. The excitement and energy that is felt every Sunday in the fall, is something that can't be replaced. I had the honor of representing the Buccaneer's at the 2016 Pro Bowl game in Hawaii, which was the ultimate game day experience for me. I was able to learn from the 25 other women representing their teams, while also beaming about my wonderful team. That truly was an experience of a lifetime!
Becoming a cheerleader changed my life, but I couldn't have done it alone. Thank you to the Bucs community and office staff for always supporting the TBBC. Also thank you to the amazing women that I was able to cheer beside for three of my best years. My family always made me feel like I could do anything, and always gave me the encouragement I needed. Lastly, thank you to my amazing coaches, especially the most current coach, Tara. This program could not function without all your hard work, and I would not be where I am today without you believing in me! It has been an amazing ride and I couldn't have done it without everyone's support!
Whether on the sidelines or in the stands, Go Bucs!
-TBBC Cori