Farewell from Buccaneers Cheerleader Cori

The piece that I will miss the most is the game day experience on the field. The excitement and energy that is felt every Sunday in the fall, is something that can't be replaced. I had the honor of representing the Buccaneer's at the 2016 Pro Bowl game in Hawaii, which was the ultimate game day experience for me. I was able to learn from the 25 other women representing their teams, while also beaming about my wonderful team. That truly was an experience of a lifetime!

Becoming a cheerleader changed my life, but I couldn't have done it alone. Thank you to the Bucs community and office staff for always supporting the TBBC. Also thank you to the amazing women that I was able to cheer beside for three of my best years. My family always made me feel like I could do anything, and always gave me the encouragement I needed. Lastly, thank you to my amazing coaches, especially the most current coach, Tara. This program could not function without all your hard work, and I would not be where I am today without you believing in me! It has been an amazing ride and I couldn't have done it without everyone's support!