Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Field of Dreams

The Glazer Family Foundation contributes $125,000 to construct a football field at the NFL Youth Education Town Center

Sep 19, 2000 at 07:04 PM
glazerf3.jpg

The football field at the NFL YET center will be named for the Glazer Family Foundation

The Glazer Family Foundation contributes $125,000 to construct a football field at the NFL Youth Education Town Center

The Glazer Family Foundation and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XXXV Task Force announced today a $125,000 donation to the Tampa Bay area NFL Youth Education Town Center for a youth football field.

Youth Education Town (YET) is a program of the National Football League establishing a youth center in each Super Bowl host city since 1993. YET centers provide educational, recreational, cultural and professional development programs to youth in underserved communities. Two YET Centers are planned for Tampa Bay – the first time in the history of the YET program that a Super Bowl community will create two projects with one opportunity. One will be located in the Jackson Heights neighborhood and the other in the neighborhood surrounding the University Community Center.

"It is important for us to continue to support the youth in the Tampa Bay area," said Malcolm Glazer, Owner/President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Investing in our children today not only ensures a better Tampa in the future, but makes an immediate impact on improving our community."

"The Tampa Bay area YET Centers illustrate a unique public-private partnership," said Beth Colleton, Director of Community Affairs for the NFL. The NFL will match $1,000,000 in capital funds currently committed by the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County to develop the two Bay area projects. The Glazer Family Foundation contribution is the lead gift in a $1,000,000 community fundraising effort.

Hinks Shimberg, Chair of the Youth Education Town Committee of the Super Bowl XXXV Task Force, said, "We are thrilled to have the Glazer Family Foundation as a partner. Their charitable leadership creates a legacy of hope for children in our community and highlights the commitment that the Glazer Family Foundation continues to make to Tampa Bay area youth. In recognition of their generous contribution, the Jackson Heights football field will be named in honor of the Glazer Family."

The Tampa Bay area YET centers will break ground during Super Bowl week and will be operational in January 2002. The County project also includes a custom 60-seat NFL/YET bus to transport students between the two centers, other youth facilities and youth-related activities.

Since its formation last year, the Foundation has donated over $500,000 in grants, contributions, tickets and special programs to West Central Florida non-profit groups.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

