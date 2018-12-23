Final Score: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 20 | Rapid Reaction

The Cowboys won the toss to start the game in Jerry World and elected to defer. The Buccaneer offense was able to march right into the red zone on a couple long plays before getting hit with a holding call that backed them up outside the 20-yard line with a first-and-20. They wouldn't be able to convert but kicker Cairo Santos was still able to get the Bucs on the board first with a 37-yard field goal with 12:12 left in the first quarter.

The Cowboys came right back and answered. A couple of costly Buccaneer penalties gave Dallas an extra boost and their first possession ended with a seven-yard dash into the end zone by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It gave the Cowboys a 7-3 lead halfway through the first.

On the Buccaneers' next possession, quarterback Jameis Winston made an attempt to scramble outside before he was blindsided by Randy Gregory, who knocked the ball out in the process. He recovered the ball and ran it into the end zone for the defensive touchdown, extending the Cowboys' lead to 14-3 with a couple minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers restarted on their next possession but the drive would stall behind a couple offensive penalties. Tampa Bay didn't come up empty, though. Santos connected on a 45-yard field goal to cut the Cowboys' lead to 14-6 with 9:19 left in the first half.

Dallas came up empty on their next drive behind a couple of good plays by all levels of the defense. It ended up being linebacker Lavonte David and safety Andrew Adams who stopped Elliott short of the first down on third-and-four, forcing the Cowboys to punt.

Tampa Bay answered with a punt of their own, giving the ball back to Dallas with 5:41 left in the second quarter.

The teams traded punts again before the end of the half. Dallas got the ball back with 2:21 to go after the Bucs were forced to punt from their own end zone. The Cowboys started the drive inside Buccaneers territory but the first play knocked them back to midfield when defensive end Carl Nassib dropped Prescott for a three-yard loss. The Cowboys were forced into settling for a 59-yard field goal attempt that kicker Brett Maher converted to extend the Dallas lead to 17-6 inside the two-minute warning.