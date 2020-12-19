Five Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

1. CB Carlton Davis

Davis is once again going to be put to the test this week as the Bucs defense will have to contend not only with Julio Jones but also Calvin Ridley. This isn't Davis' first rodeo with either and he knows exactly what he's getting himself into.

"He's just an all-around good receiver," Davis said of Atlanta's Jones. "He can run past you, he can out-quick you, he can out-physical you [and] he attacks the ball. He's like every different kind of receiver put into one, and that's what makes him hard [to defend]. He can beat you in so many different ways. You have to be on your p's and q's for sure."

Davis currently leads the team in passes defensed with a whopping 17 on the year. That's just two shy of his league-leading 19 that he finished with last season. With the health of Jamel Dean in question, and the team's unwillingness to push the young corner with a postseason in sight, it will up to Davis to lead the way for the young secondary as they go into familiar enemy territory.

2. TE Rob Gronkowski

This guy has been steadily getting his sea legs back underneath him as the season has worn on. After taking a year off of football and having to get adjusted to an entirely new offense for the first time in his career, it only made sense. But as of late, he seems to be making more and more 'vintage Gronk' plays that make you wonder if that's maybe not so vintage anymore.