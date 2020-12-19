Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Five Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

The Buccaneers will take on their last NFC South opponent this year as they go into Atlanta this Sunday. Here are a few players to watch as the Bucs look to close out the season strong with three games left.

Dec 18, 2020 at 08:08 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

5BucsATL

At 8-5, the Buccaneers currently have a 96% chance to make the postseason. Read that again and revel in it, because it's true. They could technically make that 100% as soon as this weekend should they win in Atlanta… and the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings tie.

That isn't likely but there are multiple scenarios that could result in a 99% chance as long as the Bucs beat the Falcons. And while Atlanta is sitting at 4-9 with no chance of making the postseason, that doesn't mean they don't want to play spoiler, or at least, delayer, to the Bucs' playoff aspirations. Divisional matchups are always a toss-up no matter what each respective team's situation is – so the Buccaneers can't overlook the Falcons going into their house. Luckily, none of these guys are, staring with cornerback Carlton Davis.

1. CB Carlton Davis

Davis is once again going to be put to the test this week as the Bucs defense will have to contend not only with Julio Jones but also Calvin Ridley. This isn't Davis' first rodeo with either and he knows exactly what he's getting himself into.

"He's just an all-around good receiver," Davis said of Atlanta's Jones. "He can run past you, he can out-quick you, he can out-physical you [and] he attacks the ball. He's like every different kind of receiver put into one, and that's what makes him hard [to defend]. He can beat you in so many different ways. You have to be on your p's and q's for sure."

Davis currently leads the team in passes defensed with a whopping 17 on the year. That's just two shy of his league-leading 19 that he finished with last season. With the health of Jamel Dean in question, and the team's unwillingness to push the young corner with a postseason in sight, it will up to Davis to lead the way for the young secondary as they go into familiar enemy territory.

2. TE Rob Gronkowski

This guy has been steadily getting his sea legs back underneath him as the season has worn on. After taking a year off of football and having to get adjusted to an entirely new offense for the first time in his career, it only made sense. But as of late, he seems to be making more and more 'vintage Gronk' plays that make you wonder if that's maybe not so vintage anymore.

Gronkowski has 507 yards this season, along with five receiving touchdowns. The latter ranks him in the top 10 among all tight ends this season. He ranks sixth among tight ends for receiving yards after contact this year with an even 80. His 13.3 yards per reception rank third among qualified tight ends, behind only Kansas City's Travis Kelce and Miami's Mike Gesicki. He's heating up just in time to close out the regular season on a strong note and may have an opportunity against an Atlanta defense that ranks 30th against the pass.

3. QB Tom Brady

Realistically yes, Brady is a guy to watch every week but now he happens to be playing his second-straight team that he's never lost to. He had a perfect 5-0 record against the Minnesota Vikings that improved to 6-0 after last weekend. He now goes into Atlanta toting a 6-0 record against the team – if you include Super Bowl LI, that is. Heh.

In those six games against Atlanta, Brady has a 110.7 passer rating, throwing for 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Falcons will have two opportunities in the next three weeks to spoil Brady's perfect record but this is also when Brady is even more focused given the postseason on the horizon.

Bucs vs. Falcons Photos Through the Years

View historical photos from previous Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchups.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 5, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 27-14. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 5, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 27-14. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 83

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Wide receiver Joe Jurevicius #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by Jim Enos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 83

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Wide receiver Joe Jurevicius #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by Jim Enos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Enos
TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 and defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk on the field with quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 83

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 8: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 and defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk on the field with quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 34-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 21, 2003 in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers won 31-10. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner
TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 20: Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 and Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 20, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-30. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 83

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 20: Linebacker Shelton Quarles #53 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 and Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 20, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-30. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arms Linebacker Keith Brooking #56 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 14, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 14-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arms Linebacker Keith Brooking #56 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 14, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 14-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 14, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 14-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 14, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 14-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by David Hall/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by David Hall/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

David Hall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by David Hall/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by David Hall/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

David Hall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Wide receiver Michael Clayton #80 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Wide receiver Michael Clayton #80 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Morgan Stailey/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Morgan Stailey/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Morgan Stailey
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Defensive end Dewayne White #90 and Linebacker Ian Gold #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Morgan Stailey/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Defensive end Dewayne White #90 and Linebacker Ian Gold #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Morgan Stailey/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Morgan Stailey
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Defensive end Dewayne White #90 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Defensive end Dewayne White #90 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 and Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 and Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Players of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers block against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Players of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers block against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 20, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: defensive end Simeon Rice #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
29 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 3-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
30 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
31 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
32 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive end Greg White #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
33 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive end Greg White #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
34 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
35 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
36 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers works to get by quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons after intercepting his pass during the second half at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
37 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers works to get by quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons after intercepting his pass during the second half at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass off quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
38 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass off quarterback Byron Leftwich #4 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
39 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/(C) 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
40 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/(C) 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Defensive end Gaines Adams #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble against quarterback Chris Redman #8 of the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3 and clinched the 2007 NFC South Division Championship. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
41 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Defensive end Gaines Adams #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble against quarterback Chris Redman #8 of the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3 and clinched the 2007 NFC South Division Championship. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Safety Jermaine Phillips #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 after intercepting a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3 and clinched the 2007 NFC South Division Championship. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
42 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Safety Jermaine Phillips #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 after intercepting a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3 and clinched the 2007 NFC South Division Championship. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
43 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J. Meric/© 2008 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
44 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2008 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 13-10 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
45 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 13-10 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Michael Spurlock #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
46 / 83

NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Michael Spurlock #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst
NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Michael Spurlock #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
47 / 83

NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Michael Spurlock #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst
NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
48 / 83

NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finds room to run during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
49 / 83

DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finds room to run during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Chip Litherland/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chip Litherland
DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Offensive Line Jeremy Zuttah #76, Center Ted Larsen #62, Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
50 / 83

DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Offensive Line Jeremy Zuttah #76, Center Ted Larsen #62, Wide Receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson Photography
DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Running Back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
51 / 83

DECEMBER 5, 2010, TAMPA, FL : Running Back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5, Running Back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
52 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5, Running Back Earnest Graham #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
53 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2011 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
54 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Linebacker Mason Foster #59, Defensive End Adrian Clayborn #94 and Defensive Tackle Roy Miller #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
55 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Linebacker Mason Foster #59, Defensive End Adrian Clayborn #94 and Defensive Tackle Roy Miller #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
56 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
57 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22, Tackle Jamon Meredith #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
58 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Running Back Doug Martin #22, Tackle Jamon Meredith #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
59 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Micheal Spurlock #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kick 90 yards for a touchdown during the 1st quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The return was the first for a touchdown in the 31-year history of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won the game 37-3. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
60 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Micheal Spurlock #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a kick 90 yards for a touchdown during the 1st quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The return was the first for a touchdown in the 31-year history of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won the game 37-3. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2007 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 18, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 56-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
61 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on September 18, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 56-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
62 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
63 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Cornerback Mike Jenkins #24 after stripping and recovering a fumble during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
64 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 1: Linebacker Kwon Alexander #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Cornerback Mike Jenkins #24 after stripping and recovering a fumble during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 23-20 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on September 24, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-9. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
65 / 83

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on September 24, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-9. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons while Running back James Wilder #32 blocks Falcons player at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
66 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons while Running back James Wilder #32 blocks Falcons player at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Center Steve Wilson #50 and the offensive line of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
67 / 83

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Center Steve Wilson #50 and the offensive line of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on December 6, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: The defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers line up during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Fulton County Stadium on November 27, 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 10-17. (Photo by Bob & Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
68 / 83

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: The defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers line up during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Fulton County Stadium on November 27, 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 10-17. (Photo by Bob & Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob & Sylvia Allen
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on October 22, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24 (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
69 / 83

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on October 22, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24 (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on October 22, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70 / 83

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Stadium on October 22, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Cornerback Donnie Abraham #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by J. Patrick Skipper/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
71 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Cornerback Donnie Abraham #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by J. Patrick Skipper/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J. Patrick Skipper
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
72 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
73 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
Game 4: Quarterback Doug Williams (#12) hands off to fullback Jimmy DuBose (#35) as the Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 at Tampa Stadium (9/24/1978)
74 / 83

Game 4: Quarterback Doug Williams (#12) hands off to fullback Jimmy DuBose (#35) as the Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 at Tampa Stadium (9/24/1978)

Staff/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
75 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
Preseason Game 4: Tight end Jimmie Giles (#88) runs with the ball as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)
76 / 83

Preseason Game 4: Tight end Jimmie Giles (#88) runs with the ball as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)

Staff/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
77 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
Game 15: Running back James Wilder (#32) runs with the ball as the Bucs defeat the Atlanta Falcons 23-6 at Tampa Stadium. (12/9/1984).
78 / 83

Game 15: Running back James Wilder (#32) runs with the ball as the Bucs defeat the Atlanta Falcons 23-6 at Tampa Stadium. (12/9/1984).

Ferro, Ricardo/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 and Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
79 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson #56 and Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts
Preseason Game 4: Safety Neal Colzie hits Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski (#10) as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)
80 / 83

Preseason Game 4: Safety Neal Colzie hits Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski (#10) as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)

Staff/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Kicker Martin Gramatica #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
81 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Kicker Martin Gramatica #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow
Preseason Game 4: A full moon shines as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)
82 / 83

Preseason Game 4: A full moon shines as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-0 at Tampa Stadium. (9/3/1982)

Staff/St. Petersburg Times
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
83 / 83

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

4. OLB Shaq Barrett

There has been a lot of talk about Barrett and his edge-rushing counterpart Jason Pierre-Paul lately – and for good reason. Barrett had two of the Bucs' six sacks against the Vikings in Week 14 and he currently leads the league in quarterback pressures. He's also leading an overall unit that ranks second in the league with 11.9 pressures per game on average. It's feasible that both he and Pierre-Paul will end the 2020 regular season with double-digit sacks. The last time the Bucs had two players with more than 10 sacks each was all the way back in 2000, when Warren Sapp had 16.5 and Marcus Jones had 13.0.

"What I like about Shaq – from playing with him last year and this year – is he's not a selfish player," said Pierre-Paul on Friday. "He'll take those risks that I'll drop. Other times I'll be like, 'I'll drop and you take the rush.' [We're] just playing off each other and having fun. We have a lot of fun playing this game together, especially at our position. There's really nothing [negative] you can say about Shaq. He's a good player [and] I'm glad he's on my team and playing on the opposite side of me."

He went so far as to call them a "great duo," and I'd have to say, JPP. I agree. Maybe change this to watch both of these players as they look to attack an Atlanta offense that has given up 33.0 sacks this year, tying them for 22nd in the league in that category.

5. ILB Lavonte David

All I have to say is that I really hope you voted for Lavonte David for the Pro Bowl this year.

Related Content

news

Five Bucs to Watch Against Minnesota

As the Buccaneers return from a week off, here a few players that could have a pretty big impact in a game that has some pretty big implications.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Kansas City

It may not be primetime, but there will be plenty of eyes on the Buccaneers as they take on the most recent Super Bowl champions at their place on Sunday. Here are a few Bucs that could have a big impact in the big-time matchup.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

All eyes will once again be on the Buccaneers as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Here are a few players who could have a big impact on the game.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

Here are five players to keep an eye on as the Bucs set out for a rematch with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

The game may be a rematch, but there are some different storylines to follow this time around. See who you should be looking out for as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New York

The Buccaneers are set for another primetime matchup, this time in the Big Apple as they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Las Vegas

The Buccaneers continue making their way through the AFC West as they take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Here a few guys in particular to watch.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay

All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks, sure. But here are a few other Tampa Bay players you might want to watch for on Sunday.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Chicago

The Buccaneers will be on primetime for the first time this season as they head to Chicago on a short week to take on the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

Week Four's home contest between the Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2020 team in person but let's take a look at who to watch no matter how you're viewing the game.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Denver

The Bucs travel to Denver this weekend for the first time since Lavonte David's rookie year. It'll be a homecoming of sorts for outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and will be a test for quarterback Tom Brady.

Advertising