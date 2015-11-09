Following Drops, Evans Vows to Improve

"I don't know what it is," Evans said. "I have to work on wet ball drills or something. The Giants' receivers were catching balls in the rain and I wasn't. And I live here, so that's unacceptable. I'll be better next game.

"My teammates played great. It's on me. I mean obviously you watched the game, you saw it was on me. I got to be better."

According to T.J. Rives of the Buccaneers Radio Network, Evans changed his gloves at least three times during the game.