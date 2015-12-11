Football Geekery: Rushing to the Postseason?

The good news for Martin: He'll be facing in the NFL's 32nd-ranked rushing defense. The Saints are allowing 137.8 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry, both the worst figures in the league. More specifically, the Saints have vulnerable to what Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter calls "explosives." Koetter defines those as runs of 15 or more yards and completions of 25 or more yards. As we discussed in last week's Football Geekery, explosive plays (on both sides of the ball) are half of the formula that make up a very telling statistic called "Toxic Differential." The other half of that formula is turnover differential; put those two together and the Bucs rank in the top 10 in Toxic Differential this year.

The Buccaneers may need to create a handful of turnovers on defense to come away with a critical win on Sunday, but they would also be greatly aided by big plays out of Doug Martin and the rushing attack. Fortunately for him, this is a good week to build on his high number of explosives.

As noted above, Koetter and the Bucs use 15 yards as the cutoff for their explosive runs, but others choose to calculate it with 10 or 20-yard runs. Martin has been among the league leaders in both categories this year.

Most Rushes of 10+ Yards, NFL, 2015

Player

Team

No.

Adrian Peterson*

Minnesota

39

Doug Martin

Tampa Bay

27

LeSean McCoy

Buffalo

26

Devonta Freeman

Atlanta

25

Chris Ivory

N.Y. Jets

24

Most Rushes of 20+ Yards, NFL, 2015

Player

Team

No.

Doug Martin

Tampa Bay

11

Adrian Peterson*

Minnesota

9

3t. Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh

8

3t. Todd Gurley

St. Louis

8

4t. Chris Ivory

N.Y. Jets

7

4t. Latavius Murray

Oakland

7

4t. Thomas Rawls

Seattle

7

** Peterson has already played a 13th game; the rest have played 12.

Martin is about to face the team that has given up the most runs of 10 or more yards this year, and in the next two weeks he'll face two of the top five teams in terms of allowing runs of 20 or more yards.

*Most Rushes of 10+ Yards Allowed, Team, 2015

New Orleans

53

Miami

49

Cleveland

45

4t. Green Bay

42

4t. Washington

42

Most Rushes of 20+ Yards Allowed, Team, 2015

San Diego

15

2t. Cleveland

12

2t. New Orleans

12

2t. St. Louis

12

Indianapolis

11

Martin is also chasing the Buccaneers' single-season rushing record of 1,544, set by James Wilder more than three decades ago, in 1985. He needs 412 more yards to surpass that mark, or 103 per game. The numbers above suggest that Martin could bite into that total with some big chunks in Sunday's game against the Saints.

3. Evans, Jackson Moving the Chains

As we also noted on Monday in our weekly Stat Shots roundup from the previous game, Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans are currently running first and second in the NFL in first-down percentage. That refers to the percentage of a player's receptions that result in first downs, and the player must have an average of at least two receptions per his team's game to qualify for the league lead.

If that Buccaneer duo can hold on to the top two spots for one more month, they would pull off a relatively uncommon feat. First down data has been tracked since 1991, and in that span, according to Statspass, only three other pairs of teammates have finished a season ranked first and second in first-down percentage. Here are the four groups, including the current Buccaneer tandem:

Team

Season

Player #1

Pct.

FD-REC

Player #2

Pct.

FD-REC

WAS

1997

Henry Ellard

90.6

29-32

Michael Westbrook

88.2

30-34

TEN

2003

Justin McCareins

85.1

40-47

Drew Bennett

84.4

27-32

SD

2011

Malcom Floyd

95.3

41-43

Vincent Jackson

90.0

54-60

TB

2015

Vincent Jackson

87.5

28-32

Mike Evans

83.3

45-54

One notable takeaway from the chart above is that this isn't the first time that Jackson has been in this position. He has a career mark of 81.1%, which is second among all qualifiers to Henry Ellard since 1991.